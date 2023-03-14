Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere and Ruhma get SHOCK news about dodgy Damien!

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) receive another alarming update about dodgy dad, Damien Byrd (guest star Daniel Millar) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) visits The Mill with some worrying news about Damien, both Sid and Ruhma try to get their heads around what has happened since they ran their group for new dads.



Sid is angry about the situation and wonders how they managed to miss the signs with Damien.



After Sid is reminded of something that Damien said during the group, the GP sets off on a mission to find Damien...



Meanwhile, Rob tries to help Damien's ex, Alicia (Louise Williams), who is also desperate to know WHERE he is.



Alicia is frantic as the search for her ex Damien begins on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Can Sid get through to troubled soul Damien on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is not a happy camper after his bust-up with boyfriend, Jamie Clapton.



Jamie accused Luca of trying to deliberately sabotage their relationship, and warned the surgery nurse that he'll end up alone if he carries on with his behaviour.



Luca arrives for work and is rude to receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).



He's not in the mood when new GP, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya), starts flirting with him again.



Suni shuts down again as soon as his mum, Nina (Wendi Peters), walks into the room.



So later, Luca calls Suni out on being bisexual but hiding it from his mum!



Is Luca right?

Luca is in a bad mood after his break-up with boyfriend Jamie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Scarlett gets to go out and about for her first solo VPAS visit.



But things don't get off to a good start, when Scarlett's first patient, Brenda Rowley (Karen Archer) refuses to let her in the house since she was expecting to see Scarlett's co-worker, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson)!



Brenda has reason to be extra suspicious, since she has been receiving MYSTERY silent phone calls...



Scarlett's next patient, Marie Nicholls (Penny Ryder), is much happier to see her.



Scarlett becomes intrigued when Marie shows her a photo album and she spots a picture of Brenda!



WHAT is the connection between the two women?

Scarlett meets patient Marie during a VPAS visit on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHO is behind the mystery phonecalls Brenda has been getting on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer