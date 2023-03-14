Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere and Ruhma get SHOCK news about dodgy Damien!
Airs Monday 20 March 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) receive another alarming update about dodgy dad, Damien Byrd (guest star Daniel Millar) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) visits The Mill with some worrying news about Damien, both Sid and Ruhma try to get their heads around what has happened since they ran their group for new dads.
Sid is angry about the situation and wonders how they managed to miss the signs with Damien.
After Sid is reminded of something that Damien said during the group, the GP sets off on a mission to find Damien...
Meanwhile, Rob tries to help Damien's ex, Alicia (Louise Williams), who is also desperate to know WHERE he is.
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is not a happy camper after his bust-up with boyfriend, Jamie Clapton.
Jamie accused Luca of trying to deliberately sabotage their relationship, and warned the surgery nurse that he'll end up alone if he carries on with his behaviour.
Luca arrives for work and is rude to receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).
He's not in the mood when new GP, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya), starts flirting with him again.
Suni shuts down again as soon as his mum, Nina (Wendi Peters), walks into the room.
So later, Luca calls Suni out on being bisexual but hiding it from his mum!
Is Luca right?
Meanwhile, Scarlett gets to go out and about for her first solo VPAS visit.
But things don't get off to a good start, when Scarlett's first patient, Brenda Rowley (Karen Archer) refuses to let her in the house since she was expecting to see Scarlett's co-worker, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson)!
Brenda has reason to be extra suspicious, since she has been receiving MYSTERY silent phone calls...
Scarlett's next patient, Marie Nicholls (Penny Ryder), is much happier to see her.
Scarlett becomes intrigued when Marie shows her a photo album and she spots a picture of Brenda!
WHAT is the connection between the two women?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.