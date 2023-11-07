Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere gets stuck with his dad's new girlfriend!

AWKWARD! Sid Vere is stuck having lunch alone with his dad's new girlfriend Martine on today's episode of Doctors!

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is having a difficult time getting on board with the developments in his dad Tye's (Daniel Hill) love life on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tye has moved in with Sid and housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), after leaving wife Estelle.



During a night out clubbing, Tye met and fell for Martine Toole (Laura Girling).



But Sid is alarmed by the speed at which everything is happening.



Tye has already booked a romantic getaway for him and Martine.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Bear convinces Sid to try and give Tye and Martine's new relationship a chance.



But when Sid invites Martine to join him and Tye for lunch, things don't go quite as planned!



Tye calls to say he is running late.



So Sid is stuck having lunch alone with his dad's new girlfriend!



Hmm, this could get awkward!

Al has suffered another setback on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is on a downward slump again.



The GP started to make some progress after his first session with therapist, Sophia Artino (Barbara D'Alterio).



But Sophia is surprised when she arrives for their next session and finds that Al is feeling down again.



Sophia tries to get the bottom of what's going on with Al.



When the session is interrupted by a phonecall from Al's worried mum, Eve, Sophia starts to discover more about Al's guilt over previously being unable to help his mum after her recent fall at home.



Can Sophia help Al take the next step in his recovery?

Luca gets caught-up in some family secrets during a home visit on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) has an appointment to visit terminally-ill Roisin Athy (Nuala Walsh) and her husband, Brendan (Daragh O'Malley), at home.



But there's family drama when daughter, Bronagh (Catherine Cusack) also arrives for a visit.



It soon becomes clear that there's not a lot of love lost between Brendan and his daughter.



And Bronagh quickly manages to get on the WRONG side of her dad!



Roisin is not happy when she witnesses an argument between dad and daughter.



But WHAT is the reason behind the family fallout?



Is there something that Roisin and Brendan have not told Roisin?

Luca visits terminally-ill patient Roisin on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer