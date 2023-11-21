Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere is worried his dad is having a MIDLIFE CRISIS!
Airs Monday 27 November 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is worried that his dad Tye (Daniel Hill) is having some kind of midlife crisis on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Since the breakdown of his marriage, Tye has moved in with son Sid and his housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).
After a short-lived romance with Martine Toole, during which he experimented with some illicit substances, Tye has now announced some BIG travel plans.
But Sid continues to worry that his dad is not thinking clearly and Tye's planned trip could turn into a DISASTER!
Sid seeks advice from his counsellor co-worker, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), who suggests Sid do a background check into Tye's travel plans to put his mind at ease.
But Tye seems determined to depart on the trip, as he goes on an excessive shopping spree for travel essentials...
Meanwhile at The Mill, things are still frosty between nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).
Scarlett did NOT appreciate it, when Luca tried to warn her about new boyfriend, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).
Luca reckons Suni is a player and will ultimately end-up breaking Scarlett's heart.
Is Luca right?
Scarlett is determined to avoid Luca, which is a bit tricky since they are both now lodging with Emma Reid (Dido Miles).
After sharing her woes with Suni, he invites Scarlett to spend the night with him at his place...
Nicola Barber-Lane, best known for her long-running role as Myra McQueen on Hollyoaks, guest stars on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.
She plays mature University student, Liz Ford.
Liz reunites with a friend from home, Marnie Southgate (Kiki Kendrick), to show her around the Campus.
Liz feels happy to finally be doing something in life she wants to be doing.
However, their reunion takes a TERRIBLE turn when Marnie starts to slur her words and a worried Liz rushes her to the Campus Surgery...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
