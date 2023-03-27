Doctors spoilers: Suni Bulsara helps a troubled footballer

Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) tries to help a troubled teenage footballer deal with a new challenge on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jason Neale (Darryl Mundoma) finds himself at the Adolescent Mental Health Clinic at St Phil's Hospital after an unfortunate incident.



Jason reveals to Suni that he was angry after being let go from the Football Academy where he started playing when he was 8-years-old.

Jason pushed his mum, Esther (Krissi Bohn, who previously played Lloyd Mullaney's daughter, Jenna, on Coronation Street), who fell and broke her arm...



Esther wants Jason to find a new Academy but he's not so sure.



Just as Suni is talking with Esther about another talking therapy session for Jason, the GP gets some SHOCK news about his own mum, Nina (Wendi Peters)...

Suni receives some alarming news about his mum Nina on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Esther broke her arm during an argument with her footballer son Jason on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

As this episode of Doctors unfolds over several weeks, we first meet Suni in the aftermath of the explosion at the hotel medical conference.



Suni's meets his mum, Nina, for dinner at the Icon.



She's got some BIG news for him.



Nina is going to buy into The Mill Health Centre and become a partner with Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



But as an added BONUS, she has negotiated a job for him at The Mill too!



How does Suni react to Nina taking charge of his career?

Nina has some BIG news for Suni on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Suni continues his sessions with Jason and tries to get to the bottom of the footballer's anger issues.



Esther has been busy negotiating a trial for Jason with a football club in Scotland but he seems less than keen.



When Suni questions Jason about how his mum exerts control over him, he clearly strikes a nerve...



Will Suni's sessions with Jason also lead him to better understand his own relationship with bossy Nina?

Jason feels under pressure from his mum on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer