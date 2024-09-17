Doctors spoilers: The staff CELEBRATE with Kirsty!
Airs Wednesday 25 September 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Word has got around about Kirsty Millar's (played by Kiruna Stamell) BIG news on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
And the surgery staff are totally supportive about her decision.
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) reckons it's time for a staff get-together, after work at The Icon.
After the staff gather in reception to present Kirsty with a card and gift, the receptionist decides to speak to boss, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), about The Mill's new practice partner, Graham Elton (Alex Avery).
Kirsty fills Zara in about Graham's concerning behaviour and micro-aggressions.
But so far, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) hasn't believed nurse Luca McIntyre's (Ross McLaren) claims about Graham.
So will Zara listen when Kirsty speaks out against the new man in charge?
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is out for a home visit to see pregnant teenager, Leah Drake (Grace Wylde), and her partner, Benny Renn (Charles Humphreys).
While examining Leah, midwife Ruhma notices four mobile phones in the flat.
Leah casually explains away the multiple phones.
But when Ruhma is leaving, a lad knocks on the door and gives Benny some cash.
Is something dodgy going on?
Back at the surgery, Ruhma tells Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) about her worries.
He suggests she calls the Council to report it.
It's not long before Sharon Maguire (Gemma Layton), a Tenancy Enforcement Officer, is on the case.
Something is not right.
But despite Ruhma and Sharon's attempts to help, both Leah and Benny quickly try to send their visitors packing!
Do the couple have something to hide?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.