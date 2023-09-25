Doctors spoilers: There's a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT at The Mill!
Airs Thursday 5 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) calls a staff meeting on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
This immediately causes speculation among the surgery staff about WHAT is going on.
The reception team of Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) wonder if it has anything to do with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).
Al is currently signed-off work, recovering after a SHOCK attack outside The Mill.
Zara arrives for the meeting and speaks with Emma Reid (Dido Miles), who remains worried about how Zara is coping in the aftermath of recent events.
As the staff meeting gets underway with everyone present, it seems surgery partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) has made a firm and FINAL decision...
WHAT has Daniel decided?
At the Campus Surgery, nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) meets student, Barney Hammond (Will Cross).
Barney is recovering from cancer and is suffering from a continuous cough.
Luca reassures Barney that his symptoms are just a side effect from his last course of chemotherapy.
Barney admit to Luca that he just wants to lead a normal life and for people not to feel sorry for him.
Meanwhile, Rachel Carcross (Boni Adeliyi) has an appointment with Luca to get some test results.
While there, she meets Pete Hope (Lewis Edgar), a friend of Barney's.
And it seems there could be a romantic spark between the students!
Trouble is, Barney might quite like Rachel too!
Is Luca going to find himself caught-up in some unexpected matchmaking?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel
Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.