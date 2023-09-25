Doctors spoilers: There's a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT at The Mill!

There is speculation at The Mill when Zara calls a staff meeting on Doctors...

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) calls a staff meeting on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



This immediately causes speculation among the surgery staff about WHAT is going on.



The reception team of Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) wonder if it has anything to do with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



Al is currently signed-off work, recovering after a SHOCK attack outside The Mill.



Zara arrives for the meeting and speaks with Emma Reid (Dido Miles), who remains worried about how Zara is coping in the aftermath of recent events.



As the staff meeting gets underway with everyone present, it seems surgery partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) has made a firm and FINAL decision...



WHAT has Daniel decided?



Daniel has something to tell the surgery staff on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Is it all over between Zara and Daniel on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

At the Campus Surgery, nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) meets student, Barney Hammond (Will Cross).



Barney is recovering from cancer and is suffering from a continuous cough.



Luca reassures Barney that his symptoms are just a side effect from his last course of chemotherapy.



Barney admit to Luca that he just wants to lead a normal life and for people not to feel sorry for him.



Meanwhile, Rachel Carcross (Boni Adeliyi) has an appointment with Luca to get some test results.

While there, she meets Pete Hope (Lewis Edgar), a friend of Barney's.



And it seems there could be a romantic spark between the students!



Trouble is, Barney might quite like Rachel too!



Is Luca going to find himself caught-up in some unexpected matchmaking?



Rachel meets Pete on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a romantic spark between Pete and Rachel on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Barney is recovering from cancer on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play