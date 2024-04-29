Doctors spoilers: There's PANIC over the Campus Surgery news!

Suni causes chaos when he accidentally lets slip about the future of the Campus Surgery on Doctors...

There have been a whole lot of EMERGENCY meetings happening at The Mill lately on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, receptionist Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) becomes suspicious about WHAT the practice partners have been discussing behind closed doors.



Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) decides to ask her now ex-boyfriend, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya), what's going on.



New practice partner Suni accidentally lets slip that the meetings are about The Campus Surgery.



The contract is due for renewal and The Mill are bidding against a large company, who want to take over the running of the health service.



It's not long before the surgery staff are up-in-arms about what this means for the future.



Will working hours be cut if they lose the Campus Surgery contract?



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) are not happy when they find out Suni has revealed CONFIDENTIAL information.



Has Suni managed to mess-up again BIG TIME?

Kirsty is suspicious about all the SECRET meetings on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

There are times when Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) has found receptionist Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) a bit of a nightmare, since she began working at The Mill.



But the nurse finds himself impressed by Paige's organisational skills when a number of patients arrive for vaccinations.



Luca asks Paige to help an unwell patient into the sick room.



But Paige gets more than she bargained for with her good deed!



Uh-oh...

Paige gets more than she bargained for helping Luca on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) makes a house visit to see Jayne Donaghue (Sarah John).



Michelle is concerned when she finds out that terminally-ill Jayne has rejected help from carers.



Instead she is relying on her autistic sister Keeley (Nicola Jayne Wilkins) and teenage son, Zach (Fflyn Edwrads, who previously played Young Prince Harry on The Crown) for everything.



They discuss what's going to happen to Keeley and Zach once Jayne is gone.



But so far, Jayne hasn't found the right moment to have that very difficult conversation...

Michelle helps a dying mum make a tough decision on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Will Zach find out that his mum is terminally ill on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer