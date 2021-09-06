'Doctors' spoilers: TV turn-off for Ruhma Carter!

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is ready to put her midwife duties on hold when she makes an appearance on a TV show called Booty or Bust on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Ruhma was originally due to appear on the TV show with surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson).



But Karen has now dropped out and has been replaced by Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



Al already thinks Booty or Bust is a bit of a joke, so Ruhma is slightly worried how Al is going to behave!



First things first, Ruhma and Al have to meet with the series producer AJ Hawley (Catherine Hannay) to answer some questions and fill out some forms.



But Ruhma quickly starts to get fed-up with the whole experience as AJ grills her about her background.



And also mistakes Al for Karen?!



Will Ruhma change her mind about going on the telly, even before the cameras start rolling?



TV producer AJ is put to the challenge when she meets Al/Karen on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

With Birmingham Pride getting underway this month, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) seizes the opportunity for a well-timed lesson in diversity.



Emma steps in after gay nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) gets into a heated debate with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about the use of the Pride rainbow being used by others - including the NHS.



Emma gets the surgery staff to discuss all the different sexualities and flags that represent them.



But will everyone take the conversation seriously, allowing Emma to make her point about diversity and acceptance?



What will Zara make of Emma's lecture about diversity on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) tries to get to the bottom of what's going on with teenager Andy Goddard ( Daniel Stiller).



Andy arrives at the Campus surgery with his mum Dor (Tina Harris) and dad Andy (Chas Early).



After Dor reveals details about her family background, Jimmi suggests testing for the blood disorder, sickle cell disease.



However, Jimmi's suggestion causes Andy to SNAP and reveal his racist views that only black people get something like that...



It soon becomes clear that Andy's prejudiced views are influencing Luke.



Things take a turn for the worse when the situation becomes too much for Luke and he does a runner from Campus and later collapses...

Does teenager Luke have sickle cell disease on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC1.