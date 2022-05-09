Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman gets a late night FRIGHT!

Things take a terrifying turn for Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Valerie wakes-up from a scary nightmare in the middle of the night and can't get back to sleep.



But the surgery receptionist soon finds herself trapped in a living nightmare when she hears noises downstairs.



There is an intruder in the house!



Valerie cannot believe what is happening but slowly makes her way downstairs.



She comes face-to-face with a masked man, who is helping himself to her valuables...



Could the burglar be armed and dangerous?

WHO is the masked intruder on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

After a terrible turn of events, Valerie is able to call 999.



The intruder, Kris Marsh (Paddy Stafford), escapes into the night.



Valerie turns to Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) for help after her terrifying ordeal.



Al finds Valerie in a shaken state and decides to call the Victim Support helpline.



But it could be a while before Valerie gets over this late-night fright...

Al receives an emergency call from Valerie on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, PC Shelley Anwar (Nikki Patel, who played Dev's troublesome daughter, Amber Kalirai on Coronation Street) gets on the case after the 999 call from victim Valerie.



Shelley is determined to prove herself and catch the criminal.



But he manages to outrun Shelley and another police officer and make his escape...



Shelley finds Valerie in a terrible state at the crime scene.



She waits with her until Al arrives and takes it upon himself to call the Victim Support helpline, the insurance company, a locksmith and the bank.



After being called to deal with more late-night crime, Shelley later has a crisis of confidence.



There's so much injustice in the world.



But is she cut-out for the demanding work of being a police officer?



Shelley has a resignation letter prepared.



Will she hand it over to her boss and walk away from the job?

PC Shelley Anwar investigates after Valerie is burgled on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.