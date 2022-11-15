Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman is DESPERATE to help Hailey and Grace

Is Valerie Pitman getting too personally involved with Hailey and her asthmatic daughter Grace on Doctors?

It looks like Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) may be getting too personally involved with some ongoing patients on Doctors (3:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Valerie still feels guilty about giving Hailey Dodds (Caoimhe Farren) and her daughter, Grace (Lacey Leigh Payne), false hope about getting access to some medication for Grace's acute asthma.



Valerie lies to surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) on her whereabouts, as she heads off on another SECRET visit to see Hailey and Grace.



But while Valerie is visiting, Grace has a very bad asthma attack and has to be rushed to hospital in an ambulance...



At the hospital, Hailey is desperately worried and becomes increasingly frustrated that the NHS will not prescribe the drug that could improve Grace's quality of life.



With Hailey and Grace's situation looking bleak, Valerie SNAPS with both Scarlett and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



WHY can't anything be done to help Hailey and Grace?

Daniel is worried about Izzie's relationship with Lee on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is alarmed after discovering that his daughter Izzie's (Bethan Moore) new boyfriend, Lee Blackwell, has connections to the infamous Preston family.



Daniel does not want Izzie getting mixed-up with the notorious criminal family from the Churchill Estate.



But as Daniel's partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), points out, the more they try to pull Izzie and Lee apart, the closer the teenagers will get...

Sid tries to help military man Luke on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets Luke Jackson (Lamin Touray, who previously played footballer Ashley Hardcastle on Coronation Street).



Luke is on leave from the army and has an infected elbow injury.



But it soon becomes clear there is tension between Luke and his girlfriend, Laura Harrison (Elizabeth Green) over her relationship with another man, Tom Foster (Gwion Glyn).



It all threatens to kick-off, when jealous Luke threatens Tom...

Is Luke's girlfriend Laura having a relationship with another man on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)