'Doctors' spoilers: Valerie Pitman wants a STRIPPER!

Valerie Pitman intends to go WILD at her hen party and has high hopes there will be a stripper on Doctors!

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) is counting down the days until her wedding on Doctors.



Super-independent Valerie hasn't had much luck finding her Mr Right.



So the surgery receptionist is going to have a self-marriage ceremony.



But first, it's time for Valerie's hen party.



Surgery midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has been under pressure to pull-off a celebration to remember.



As Valerie gets more and more excited about her big night, she wants to know whether anybody has ordered a stripper!



Her co-workers at The Mill think she must be joking... but is she?!



As the celebrations begin, a game of Truth or Dare causes a fallout between Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



While Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) threatens to put a dampener on proceedings by sharing her woes about her marriage troubles.



Oh dear!



Let's hope there really is a HOT stripper waiting in the wings to make an entrance and get this party started!

Things took a turn for the worse after Luca shared details of his personal life with patient, Conor on Doctors...

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is back at the Mill after last week's heated protest outside the surgery.



Zara is pleased that the scandal has blown over.



However, she still gives nurse Luca a lecture about getting too personally involved with his patients.



After all, if Luca hadn't shared details of his personal life with teenage patient, Conor Bradshaw (Jack O'Connor), perhaps all the drama could have been avoided.



Emma overhears Zara taking Luca to task and is not impressed.



She reckons Zara is being tactless (as usual!) and not very sympathetic towards Luca after what has been a horrendous experience.



Are the ladies heading for a falling out?





Rob arrests an elf on today's episode of Doctors!

There appears to be some festive activity of the illegal kind happening in Letherbridge!



Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is called to the scene when a man dressed as an elf is seen on a ladder attempting to climb into the upstairs window of a house.



It turns out that Ian Blackburn (Jay Oliver Yip) is trying to pull-off a Christmas stunt to impress his two daughters.



But Ian's spiteful ex-wife Carly has ruined the surprise by calling the police!



Will Selfie Elfie still get the chance to pull-off his surprise and not spend Christmas in a prison cell?

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) helps to assess Ian (aka Selfie Elfie) following his arrest on Doctors.

