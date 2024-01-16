Doctors spoilers: WHAT are Jimmi and Al doing in a VIRTUAL REALITY?

Find out what's going on when the surgery staff find themselves in a virtual reality on today's episode of Doctors!

Things take a strange and futuristic turn on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It's Al Haskey's (played by Ian Midlane) turn to host the next Dinner With Distinction.



And regular viewers of the BBC daytime drama will already know that Al appreciates a sci-fi/gaming theme!



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) are curious when they arrive outside the University Theatre to meet Al.



WHAT does he have in store for them?



Let's hope it's not quite as SHOCKING as previous host Zara's pain party!



As the medics try to guess what Al is planning, Jax (Julie Atherton) leads them into the venue where Al is waiting for them.



Zara wants to know when they'll be eating.



But instead, Al reveals some VR gear and prepares to introduce his co-workers to the world of VIRTUAL REALITY!

Jimmi, Al, Zara and Ruhma meet the virtual world's Aimee on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

With VR headsets on, Al, Jimmi, Ruhma and Zara enter an alternate environment, where they are introduced to Aimee (Dana Smit, who previously played Fredrik Johansson's wife, Sara, on Holby City).



Aimee could be a relative of virtual assistant, Alexa, since she can reveal all kinds of interesting facts and speak in other languages!



But while Jimmi is in awe of their virtual surroundings as well as Aimee, no-nonsense Zara thinks the whole experience is, well, nonsense!



Al tries to encourage Zara and Ruhma to give it a go.



But he's rather annoyed to find the women making fun of the VR environment.



Jimmi tries to cheer-up Al, who reveals he has had some of his coolest experiences in the world of virtual reality.

What fascinating facts will Aimee reveal on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

As the Dinner With Distinction continues, things don't go quite as planned.



Something happens to cause Al to SNAP!



He tears off his VR headset and storms out of the venue!



Will Al's Dinner With Distinction be one to remember for all the WRONG reasons?

WHY does Al storm out of his own Dinner With Distinction on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer