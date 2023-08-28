Doctors spoilers: WHAT has happened at The Mill?

The surgery staff at The Mill try to deal with the SHOCK events of the previous night on Doctors...

The Mill staff try to deal with the aftermath of the SHOCK events of the previous night on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) is concerned that her Reception co-worker, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), has returned to work too soon.



But Scarlett puts on a brave face.



She just wants to forget about WHAT happened and get on with her job.



Behind-the-scenes, the practice partners want to take steps to make sure there isn't another similar incident.



At the Campus Surgery, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) meets with security guard, Barry Biglow (David Perks).



Receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) has asked Barry to help them out with security after all the trouble at The Mill.



Barry draws up a plan for the future.



But will all the partners agree to get on board with Barry's suggestions about raising the level of security at the surgery?

Security guard Barry is called in for help after the trouble at The Mill on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Rosie has an ulterior motive in meeting with Barry.



She asks the security guard to give her and Nina some lessons in self-defence after what happened.



But the learning session doesn't quite go to plan!



Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) appear to have called a temporary truce while they try to handle the aftermath of the incident.



However, when Zara thanks Daniel for all his support, it's quickly becomes clear he's still not ready to talk about their rocky relationship...

How will Nina react to an unexpected suggestion from receptionist Rosie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) meets teenager Henry Povall (James Cartmell), who has been living alone since the death of both his parents.



During his first counselling session with Suni, Henry talks about his mum dying when he was six.



More recently he was the carer for his alcoholic dad, who died recently.



Henry needs Suni's help to stay in the family's council flat.



But before Suni can explain that he can't help Henry with his living arrangements, the session is interrupted by a MYSTERY woman!



WHO is Alison Pickering (Rebecca Bainbridge) and why does she want to speak with Henry?

Suni tries to help teenager Henry who lives by himself on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHO is the MYSTERY woman who wants to see Henry on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play