Doctors spoilers: WHAT is wrong with Mac?
Airs Wednesday 4 September 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
The staff at The Mill are all surprised about the return of Brendan 'Mac' McGuire (played by Christopher Timothy) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mac is back in Letherbridge for the first time in years.
But WHAT has brought him back to the Midlands?
Didn't he move away to Ireland years ago?
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Mac wakes-up in a care home and is very confused as to why he is there.
But it's not long before the GP is on his way back to The Mill...
Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is in for a surprise when she finds Mac sitting behind the desk in her consulting room!
He must have sneaked passed receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) while she was on the phone!
Only Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has previously worked with Mac at the surgery.
Could Jimmi be the key to finding out what's really going on with Mac?
Kirsty is convinced there has been a mix-up when patient Lucy Endicott (Jo Mousley) reports that her prescription hasn't arrived at the pharmacy for collection.
But didn't Lucy miss her previous appointment with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane)?
WHO gave Lucy a prescription?
Alarm bells ring when Zara discovers Lucy must have been seen by Mac!
Lucy reveals she was diagnosed with sciatica and given a prescription...
Is there a chance that Lucy has been misdiagnosed by visiting medic Mac?
In which case, there could be BIG trouble on the cards for the practice partners!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
