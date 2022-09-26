Doctors spoilers: WHO accuses Emma Reid of being unprofessional?
Airs Tuesday 4 October 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) clashes with a demanding police detective on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Emma is on shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at the Police Staion, when DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott, who you might recognise as yummy mummy Amanda's estranged husband, Johnny, on the BBC comedy series, Motherland) brings in a female suspect for Emma to take a DNA sample from.
Unfortunately, Emma accidentally messes up the surname of the suspect after the sample has been sent to the lab for analysis.
DS Cassidy doesn't hold back from confronting Emma about her "unprofessionalism" in front of other police officers.
Emma is annoyed but quickly fixes her error.
But later the GP decides to confront Cassidy about the way he spoke to her...
WHAT is up with Cassidy?
Can Emma find a way to work with the demanding detective?
Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) has come-up with a new invention to help women when they are giving urine samples.
At first, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) think Valerie's invention is a great idea.
But later, Valerie starts to feel deflated when some of the surgery staff start to question the logic behind the invention.
However, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) see Valerie's invention and become intrigued...
Elsewhere, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to help a married couple that he has known for a few years.
Chanelle Grady (Whitney Kehinde) drops a baby bombshell on husband, Galton (Kwame Augustine), that she is pregnant.
However, her news doesn't exactly get the happy reaction she was hoping for.
After Chanelle drives off crying, Galton confides in friend, Bear, that he knows the baby is NOT his...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
