Doctors spoilers: WHO accuses Emma Reid of being unprofessional?

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) clashes with a demanding police detective on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Emma is on shift as Forensic Medical Examiner at the Police Staion, when DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott, who you might recognise as yummy mummy Amanda's estranged husband, Johnny, on the BBC comedy series, Motherland) brings in a female suspect for Emma to take a DNA sample from.



Unfortunately, Emma accidentally messes up the surname of the suspect after the sample has been sent to the lab for analysis.



DS Cassidy doesn't hold back from confronting Emma about her "unprofessionalism" in front of other police officers.



Emma is annoyed but quickly fixes her error.



But later the GP decides to confront Cassidy about the way he spoke to her...



WHAT is up with Cassidy?



Can Emma find a way to work with the demanding detective?

DS Matt Cassidy confronts Emma on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) has come-up with a new invention to help women when they are giving urine samples.



At first, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) think Valerie's invention is a great idea.



But later, Valerie starts to feel deflated when some of the surgery staff start to question the logic behind the invention.



However, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) see Valerie's invention and become intrigued...

What's in the box? Valerie has turned inventor on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to help a married couple that he has known for a few years.



Chanelle Grady (Whitney Kehinde) drops a baby bombshell on husband, Galton (Kwame Augustine), that she is pregnant.



However, her news doesn't exactly get the happy reaction she was hoping for.



After Chanelle drives off crying, Galton confides in friend, Bear, that he knows the baby is NOT his...

Bear tries to help Galton deal with a baby BOMBSHELL on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHY isn't Galton happy when his wife Chanelle reveals she is pregnant on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

