Doctors spoilers: WHO are the surgery staff worried about?

The staff at The Mill are concerned about Al Haskey, who has locked himself away from the world on Doctors...

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) has been discharged from hospital and is back at home on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the GP still isn't ready to talk about the SHOCK attack outside The Mill, which left Al's life hanging in the balance.

Al's surgery co-workers are trying to be supportive and help him along on the road to recovery.



However, it seems Al is not yet ready to re-join the rest of the world.



He remains anxious and obsessive about the security of his house.



And when receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) comes round to visit, he refuses to answer the door and let her in!



At The Mill, Rosie reports her concerns to Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).



Will either Jimmi or Luca have better luck trying to convince Al to come out of hiding?

Al is hiding out at home after his ordeal on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) remains worried about her friend and work colleague, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) after recent events at The Mill.



Following THAT staff meeting and the breakdown of Zara's relationship with long-time partner, Daniel Granger, Emma can see that Zara is struggling to keep it together.



Especially after Daniel's reckless drink-driving, which put their son Joe's life at risk.



Will Zara confide in Emma about how things have been left between her and Daniel?

Emma supports an emotional Zara on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets teenager Lily Madden (Grace Hogg-Robinson).



Lily is worried about a mole on her face.



After Sid examines the mole, he assures the schoolgirl that it is not cancerous.



There's no reason to remove it.



But why does Lily appear disappointed with Sid's diagnosis?



Later that same day, Lily's friend, Tilda McKinley (Eden Ottman), makes a SHOCK discovery and Lily is brought back into the Minor Surgery Unit...



Has Lily been trying to hurt herself?



And WHY?

WHAT is going on with troubled schoolgirl Lily on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play