Doctors spoilers: WHO are the surgery staff worried about?
Airs Monday 9 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) has been discharged from hospital and is back at home on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But the GP still isn't ready to talk about the SHOCK attack outside The Mill, which left Al's life hanging in the balance.
Al's surgery co-workers are trying to be supportive and help him along on the road to recovery.
However, it seems Al is not yet ready to re-join the rest of the world.
He remains anxious and obsessive about the security of his house.
And when receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) comes round to visit, he refuses to answer the door and let her in!
At The Mill, Rosie reports her concerns to Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).
Will either Jimmi or Luca have better luck trying to convince Al to come out of hiding?
Emma Reid (Dido Miles) remains worried about her friend and work colleague, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) after recent events at The Mill.
Following THAT staff meeting and the breakdown of Zara's relationship with long-time partner, Daniel Granger, Emma can see that Zara is struggling to keep it together.
Especially after Daniel's reckless drink-driving, which put their son Joe's life at risk.
Will Zara confide in Emma about how things have been left between her and Daniel?
Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets teenager Lily Madden (Grace Hogg-Robinson).
Lily is worried about a mole on her face.
After Sid examines the mole, he assures the schoolgirl that it is not cancerous.
There's no reason to remove it.
But why does Lily appear disappointed with Sid's diagnosis?
Later that same day, Lily's friend, Tilda McKinley (Eden Ottman), makes a SHOCK discovery and Lily is brought back into the Minor Surgery Unit...
Has Lily been trying to hurt herself?
And WHY?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel
Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.