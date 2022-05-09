Doctors spoilers: Who BLACKMAILS Scarlett Kiernan?
Airs Thursday 19 May 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is still on probation at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
So the receptionist certainly doesn't need any more trouble coming her way, that could jeopardise her job!
Unfortunately, that's exactly what she gets on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama...
Gemma Porter (Abii Strudwicke) arrives at Sutton Vale for an appointment with GP, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).
Gemma recognises Scarlett from old times.
After her appointment with Sid, Gemma is worried that Scarlett will somehow discover she has been diagnosed with an STI.
Getting an STI from someone who isn't her current boyfriend is not something Gemma wants becoming public knowledge.
Gemma wants to check out the medical records of the other fella, Matt Hawthorn (James Mateo-Salt).
So she threatens Scarlett into letting her have access to the CONFIDENTIAL information!
When Sid catches Scarlett and Gemma arguing outside the surgery, Gemma makes a SHOCK accusation against Scarlett that could get her sacked...
Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) remains shaken-up after the burglary.
She tries to put on a brave face and keep busy with work.
However, the situation isn't helped by her well-meaning colleagues asking her about what happened.
It all gets a bit much and Valerie seeks help from Bear Sylvster (Dex Lee).
Valerie realises she's not ready to be alone at home yet, and plans to move into a hotel.
But Bear has an unexpected idea and invites Valerie to temporarily come and stay with him and housemate, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).
What will Valerie make of Bear and Sid's lad pad?
There's definitely some chemistry brewing between Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy).
The medics share a moment together in the surgery kitchen.
However, when Maeve discovers Jimmi has been married TWICE and doesn't believe in happy endings, will she have doubts about putting her heart on the line?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
