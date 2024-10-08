Doctors spoilers: WHO challenges Graham?

It's business as usual for Dr Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) at The Mill on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, his recent bad behaviour hasn't gone unnoticed by Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



And she is determined to make him aware of his actions...



With nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) questioning his future at the surgery after his latest run-in with Graham, Emma decides to try and mediate between the men.



However, when Emma proposes that Graham should do a follow-up LGBTQ+ training course with her, he rejects the idea!



Elsewhere, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is having a difficult time trying to find someone to step-up as volunteer Sustainability Lead.



The arrival of a new scanner causes excitement.



Plus, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) have a slightly awkward coffee together at St Phil's Hospital.



WHAT is going on between these two?

Emma confronts Graham on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is out for a walk in the park when she witnesses Patricia Bennett (Caroline O'Neill, who played Inspector Thursday's wife Win on ITV's Endeavour) getting mugged.



Scarlett races to the rescue and accompanies shaken-up Patricia to the hospital to get checked-out.



Scarlett wonders if she can call a family member for Patricia.



But Patricia is nervous about making contact with her estranged son, Andrew (Jared Garfield, who previously played Nathan Nightingale on Hollyoaks).



Scarlett decides to take matters into her own hands and call Andrew.



But WHY is he is so abrupt and seemingly uninterested in his mum's well-being?

Scarlett helps Patricia after she is mugged in the local park on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Hollyoaks star Jared Garfield guests on today's episode of Doctors (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer