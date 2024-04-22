Doctors spoilers: WHO challenges Zara?

It takes a brave person to stand-up to Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is ready to challenge the bosslady on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama!



Sid is not happy after he hears how Zara went ballistic at temp receptionist/Sid's new girlfriend, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis).



Zara was furious when she found out Paige had "stolen" one of her old dresses out of a bag of clothing to be donated to charity.



Zara's angry outburst is talk of the surgery and receptionst Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) guesses that Paige will suddenly decide to take a "mental health day" and be a no-show.



However, the staff are in for a surprise when Paige arrives at The Mil with boyfriend Sid.



Sid thinks Zara was out of line and wants to talk to her immediately!



Kirsty can only wish Sid luck with explaining to Zara that she's in the WRONG!



How will Zara react?

Sid is ready to defend girlfriend Paige's honour on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) wants to do a working lunch to go over the pitch, after the partners' latest crisis meeting.



However, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) has other plans.



Suni meets-up with an old uni friend, Farah Zidan (Nalan Burgess), at The Icon.



Suni and Farah have a great time reminiscing and he shares his BIG news about becoming a partner at The Mill.



Then Suni finds out some EXTRA interesting information...

Suni has an interesting lunch with an old uni friend on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Farah has a news update for Suni on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is called out to a local school by the headteacher.



Three pensioners have staged a protest against pollution outside the school.



And some of the parents are complaining about being harassed by the activists.



Yvonne Stringer (Lin Blakely, who played funeral director Pam Coker on EastEnders) politely hands out leaflets with Owen Strickland (Robin Bowerman).



But Emily Chandak (Susan Penhaligon) is determined to protest LOUDLY and proudly!



So Emily is not happy when Rob warns her to keep things civil.



Things get heated when Emily confronts the owners of an SUV, kicking their tyres and threatening them with a bottle of insect repellent!



Will Rob mak an ARREST?

Rob meets protestors Yvonne and Owen on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will rebel activist Emily go too far in her fight against pollution on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer