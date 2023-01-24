Doctors spoilers: WHO does Luca McIntyre reunite with?

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) isn't expecting to see Jamie Clapton (guest star Zak Ghazi-Torbati) again after the disastrous end to their first date on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jamie didn't react well after he hooked-up with Luca, only to then discover the surgery nurse has HIV and didn't tell him beforehand.



Jamie thinks Luca should have disclosed his HIV status.



While Luca was annoyed by Jamie's attitude.



However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Luca has a change of heart.



Luca drops by local Community Centre where Jamie volunteers, hoping to do some damage control.



Jamie is surprised and pleased to see Luca again.



He apologises for not understanding more about HIV transmission but makes Luca apologise for not being more upfront about it.



Will the fellas settle their differences and agree to go out on another date?



Jamie is surprised to see Luca again on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) reveals to surgery colleague, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), that she and her dad, Brian, are planning to do a runner from their rented house!



Scarlett is planning to go and stay with her friend, Courtney, after Brian leaves Letherbridge to go and work with his sister, Liz, at her shop.



However, Scarlett's plans come undone when Courtney has to cancel their arrangement.

Uh-oh.



Is Scarlett about to find herself homeless?

Scarlett gets support from Karen on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) investigates after a young man, David Wheeler (Mahesh Parmar), claims he was sexually assaulted by a well-known businessman...



Mark Dunham (Iain Fletcher, who previously played DC Rod Skase on ITV's The Bill) is opening a new factory in Letherbridge, when David makes the SHOCK allegation.



But when policeman Rob tries to find out what really happened between David and Mark, both the businessman and his legal advisor, Grant Baines (Matthew Bose, who played Val's son Paul Lambert on Emmerdale) try to shutdown the investigation.



WHO is telling the truth?

Rob investigates an allegation of sexual assault on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT really happened between David and businessman Mark on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer