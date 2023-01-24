Doctors spoilers: WHO does Luca McIntyre reunite with?
Airs Wednesday 1 February 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) isn't expecting to see Jamie Clapton (guest star Zak Ghazi-Torbati) again after the disastrous end to their first date on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Jamie didn't react well after he hooked-up with Luca, only to then discover the surgery nurse has HIV and didn't tell him beforehand.
Jamie thinks Luca should have disclosed his HIV status.
While Luca was annoyed by Jamie's attitude.
However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Luca has a change of heart.
Luca drops by local Community Centre where Jamie volunteers, hoping to do some damage control.
Jamie is surprised and pleased to see Luca again.
He apologises for not understanding more about HIV transmission but makes Luca apologise for not being more upfront about it.
Will the fellas settle their differences and agree to go out on another date?
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) reveals to surgery colleague, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), that she and her dad, Brian, are planning to do a runner from their rented house!
Scarlett is planning to go and stay with her friend, Courtney, after Brian leaves Letherbridge to go and work with his sister, Liz, at her shop.
However, Scarlett's plans come undone when Courtney has to cancel their arrangement.
Uh-oh.
Is Scarlett about to find herself homeless?
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) investigates after a young man, David Wheeler (Mahesh Parmar), claims he was sexually assaulted by a well-known businessman...
Mark Dunham (Iain Fletcher, who previously played DC Rod Skase on ITV's The Bill) is opening a new factory in Letherbridge, when David makes the SHOCK allegation.
But when policeman Rob tries to find out what really happened between David and Mark, both the businessman and his legal advisor, Grant Baines (Matthew Bose, who played Val's son Paul Lambert on Emmerdale) try to shutdown the investigation.
WHO is telling the truth?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.