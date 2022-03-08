'Doctors' spoilers: WHO does Princess Buchanan FLIRT with?

Princess Buchanan makes Bear JEALOUS when she flirts with someone else from the Mill on Doctors!

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) has definitely caught the eye of Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Bear hopes to spend some quality alone time with Princess and invites the trainee doctor out for drinks at the Icon.



But somehow, their colleagues, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) get involved and join the party.



Bear is rather put out but Princess is clearly loving all the attention from her male admirers!



Princess has clearly got a sneaky side and starts to play Hazeem and Bear off each other while an amused Sid watches.



Hazeem certainly doesn't mind the flirty vibes from Princess.



Bear is somewhat annoyed as Princess sends him off to the bar to buy another round of drinks, while she carries on flirting with Hazeem.



Will Bear manage to cover-up his jealousy?

Princess is the centre of attention during a night out at the Icon on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is starting to get frustrated with being stuck in hospital.



The injured GP manages to make a right mess of things when she accidentally spills a plate of spaghetti bolognese all over her bed and pyjamas.



A hospital nurse, Kim Davies (Gabrielle Oke) comes to the rescue.



But Emma is still in a sulk and feeling sorry for herself.



That is until Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) visits and prescribes Emma with a healthy dose of tough love.



Get it together, woman!



Emma decides to take Zara's advice.



Things are going well until she finds herself clashing with a stern physio, Magda Nowak (Maya Barcot)!

Emma is left feeling humiliated after an unfortunate accident on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) continues to worry about his patient, Asif Mehta (Raj Paul).



Jimmi visits Asif at his recording studio and finds the music producer packing-up his business.



Asif is in a low place and feels like everything is falling apart around him.



But Asif doesn't have a counselling appointment scheduled with Jimmi for today.



So what is the reason behind the GP's unexpected visit?

Asif receives an unexpected visit from Jimmi on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.