Doctors spoilers: WHO does Princess Buchanan manipulate?

Princess Buchanan is about to take advantage of someone else at The Mill on Doctors...

Everyone is impressed by the way trainee doctor, Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) has settled into life at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But little do they know that Princess has a cunning and manipulative side, and has been slowly playing the staff for fools!



And on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, it looks like she's got another victim in her sights...



Surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) reminds Princess about some information that work colleague, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) needs from her.



Princess claims she doesn't have time to get the information together as she is already inthe middle of preparing a presentation.



Valerie thinks Princess is struggling with her workload, so she offers to go out and get her some lunch.



But cheeky Princess asks if Valerie will also collect her presentation outfit from the dry cleaners!



Princess struggles to juggle everything.



When Sid questions why she hasn't finished her assignment work, she guilts him into helping her with the presentation!



Will anyone start to realise that Princess is not such a perfect employee after all?



Bear is back to getting hot/cold vibes from Princess again on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is getting things back on track at Sutton Vale.



He meets with new nurse, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy, who played Niamh Cassidy on Irish soap, Fair City).



But is Maeve's first day at the surgery also going to be her LAST?



She is super-stressed out from looking after her mum, Gillian (Diana Payan).



So when Jimmi needs some data from Maeve, she practically bites his head off!



Jimmi tries to be supportive to Maeve's situation.



But it looks like the new nurse is considering quitting the job!

Jimmi meets with new nurse Maeve at Sutton Vale on Doctors (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, a charity worker, Serena Mason (Hannan Boyde) asks to register her teenage daughter and requests some antibiotics.



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) are both puzzled, since they have no record of Serena having a daughter.



Zara is suspicious and asks to see Serena's "daughter" face-to-face.



Put on the spot, Serena makes a SURPRISE confession...

WHO is Damsa Bijan (played by Sara Faraj) on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

