Doctors spoilers: WHO does Princess Buchanan target?

Uh-oh. It looks like manipulative medic Princess has got another victim in her sight on today's episode of Doctors...

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) has been caught out over some of her bad behaviour on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So with the surgery staff keeping a closer eye on Princess, the troublesome trainee GP needs all the friends she can find at The Mill.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Princess is intrigued when she hears from her mentor/trainer, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) that receptionist Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) job is still on the line.



Princess is suddenly all smiles, and invites Scarlett out for lunch at the Icon Bar.



Princess suggests that she and Scarlett should stick together, since they are both the surgery newbies.



Scarlett is curious when Princess suggests she has a way to make surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) think the receptionist is doing more work than she really is!



But given Princess's lazy track record on the job, will Scarlett be making a BIG mistake by becoming besties with the resident bad girl?

Is receptionist Scarlett about to become Princess's next victim on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is not too sure what to expect, after agreeing to spend the day at the Big Bounce Trampoline Park with Sutton Vale nurse, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy).



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) takes great delight in teasing a slightly nervous Jimmi about what's in store.



But Maeve certainly has an infectious sense of fun.



So will Jimmi manage to get into the Big Bounce spirit?

Will Jimmi enjoy his day with Maeve at the Big Bounce Trampoline Park on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Watch out for ex-EastEnders star Eddie Eyre in a guest appearance on today's episode of Doctors.



(Eddie previously played Josh Hemmings, who was romantically involved with Lauren Branning on the BBC soap).



He guests as bar manager, Steve Hedges.



Steve is not best pleased when his employee and ex-girlfriend, Amelia Crosby (Meg Hateley) calls to say she can't come to work because she's got a bad back.



Amelia's mum, Martha (Rebecca Clay) is a bit more direct and basically tells Steve to get lost and stick his job!



After doubling-up in pain, Amelia seeks medical help at the Campus Surgery.



Al wants to examine Amelia and collect a sample bottle from her.



But when Amelia goes to the toilet, she suddenly yells out in pain...

Ex-EastEnders star Eddie Eyre guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.