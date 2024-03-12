Doctors spoilers: WHO does Rob catch Liv with?

Rob is not impressed when he catches Liv partying with a MYSTERY guy on Doctors!

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) remains unaware that foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons), has been secretly hanging out with a MYSTERY guy on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Stew McLaren is the teenager who Liv gave money to after selling her school laptop computer.



When she went "missing", Liv was actually at a house party with bad boy Stew.



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Liv is busted when policeman Rob returns home and catches Liv and Stew together!



Rob is working the night shift at Letherbridge Police Station, when he receives a phone call complaining about loud music at his house.



Liv is embarassed when Rob unexpectedly returns home.



He is not impressed when he notices a couple of beer bottles on the table.



But the situation threatens to get heated, when Stew confronts Rob as the "filth"!



Can Rob keep his cool with unpleasant houseguest, Stew?

Rob confronts unwelcome houseguest Stew on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

At the surgery, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) teases Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) about her upcoming date with Dave Burns (Gareth Berliner).



Kirsty and Gareth have been getting closer since they worked together to bring the charity auction night to life.



Kirsty and Dave's date destination is a heavy metal music bar!



Dave feels a bit out of his depth.



But Kirsty shows him how to mosh to the music!



Kirsty and Dave have a great time together.



Could the evening end with a KISS?

Dave and Kirsty go on a date on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is off on a date with a difference!



Luca meets his date for the evening, Martin Olander (David Crellin, who previously played Andy Sugden's dad Billy on Emmerdale).



Luca is surprised when Martin asks him if he would mind doing a bit of roleplay!

WHAT kind of roleplay?!



Martin explains that he needs to stop by and visit his family, and wants Luca to pretend to be his long-lost son!



Things get even stranger when Martin's siblings, Christine (Ellie Darvill) and Gordon (Don Gallagher), invite Luca and Martin to join them in a seance around a Ouija board!

WHAT on earth is going on??

Luca's date with Martin takes a strange turn on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Will this be Luca's first... and LAST date with Martin on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer