Doctors spoilers: WHO does Scarlett Kiernan have a crush on?

Has Scarlett Kiernan got a crush on SOMEONE at the surgery on Doctors?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is happy to do whatever it takes to impress boss, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After all, business manager Bear was prepared to give surgery receptionist Scarlett another chance, when she ready to QUIT the job.



But does Scarlett's need to impress Bear run a bit deeper?



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) notices Scarlett go out of her way to offer to make coffee for Bear.



Then she insists on fetching busy Bear some lunch too.



Karen winds-up Bear by telling him that Scarlett clearly fancies him!



Bear disagrees.



But could Karen be right?

Karen is convinced that Scarlett fancies Bear on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) continues his own investigation into the outbreak of Legionnaire's disease in Letherbridge.



Al and surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) made an unexpected discovery on yesterday's episode of Doctors.



However, now Valerie fears she has caught the disease!



Lydia Palmer (Vicky Hall), from the Centre For Disease Control, does not strictly approve of Al's independent investigation.



He should be leaving it to the professionals.



But she is prepared to listen after Al speaks to more victims and visits widow, Maria Saintfield (Eliza Hunt) again.



Has Al located the source of the outbreak?

Has Valerie caught Legionnaire's disease on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets two women, Lauren Pascoe (Ellie James, who also appears in BBC Three horror series, Red Rose) and Tanya Pascoe (Julianna Kurokawa), who are both due to give birth at the same time.



But not everything is quite as it seems...



Tanya is not particularly keen when the couple's sperm donor/neighbour, Andrew Cowley (Wesley Charles) joins the women for their hospital appointment with midwife, Ruhma.



Both women are due to have their 12-week scans.



But when it's Lauren's turn for a scan, Ruhma makes a surprise discovery and asks to speak to Lauren in private.



Is there something that Lauren is hiding from Tanya?

Ruhma meets a couple who are both due to give birth on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.