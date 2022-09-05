Doctors spoilers: WHO does Scarlett Kiernan have a crush on?
Airs Wednesday 14 September 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is happy to do whatever it takes to impress boss, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After all, business manager Bear was prepared to give surgery receptionist Scarlett another chance, when she ready to QUIT the job.
But does Scarlett's need to impress Bear run a bit deeper?
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) notices Scarlett go out of her way to offer to make coffee for Bear.
Then she insists on fetching busy Bear some lunch too.
Karen winds-up Bear by telling him that Scarlett clearly fancies him!
Bear disagrees.
But could Karen be right?
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) continues his own investigation into the outbreak of Legionnaire's disease in Letherbridge.
Al and surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) made an unexpected discovery on yesterday's episode of Doctors.
However, now Valerie fears she has caught the disease!
Lydia Palmer (Vicky Hall), from the Centre For Disease Control, does not strictly approve of Al's independent investigation.
He should be leaving it to the professionals.
But she is prepared to listen after Al speaks to more victims and visits widow, Maria Saintfield (Eliza Hunt) again.
Has Al located the source of the outbreak?
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets two women, Lauren Pascoe (Ellie James, who also appears in BBC Three horror series, Red Rose) and Tanya Pascoe (Julianna Kurokawa), who are both due to give birth at the same time.
But not everything is quite as it seems...
Tanya is not particularly keen when the couple's sperm donor/neighbour, Andrew Cowley (Wesley Charles) joins the women for their hospital appointment with midwife, Ruhma.
Both women are due to have their 12-week scans.
But when it's Lauren's turn for a scan, Ruhma makes a surprise discovery and asks to speak to Lauren in private.
Is there something that Lauren is hiding from Tanya?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.