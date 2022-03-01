'Doctors' spoilers: WHO does Valerie Pitman spring a SURPRISE on?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) team-up to spring a SURPRISE trip of a lifetime for a favourite patient on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm/7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Luca's elderly patient, Winnie Jones (Tina Gray) had been planning a final trip around the world, before her failing health left her bed-ridden.



Things are not looking good for Winnie.



So Luca enlists the help of surgery receptionist, Valerie to send Winnie on a trip around the world... from the comfort of her own bed!



Luca and Valerie dig deep into their imaginations (and a props box!) to give Winnie a wonderful immersive experience.



Winnie is delighted as she "visits" a tropical beach, where she is reminded of a trip to the Copacabana.



Then it's onto Lapland to watch the night sky.



At the end of her virtual travel adventure, Winnie has a bittersweet request for Luca.



How will he react?

Winnie goes on a very special travel adventure on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is being put to the test to help his troubled patient, Asif Mehta (Raj Paul).



The music producer is being pushed to breaking point trying to look after his sick dad and keep his recording studio business afloat.



Asif fears the worst after his application for a business loan was rejected.



Jimmi decides to take Asif into the woods for a counselling session.



The GP runs through a mindfulness exercise and tries to encourage Asif to think about what makes him truly happy in life.



Will Jimmi's latest counselling session help Asif to start turning things around?

Sid discovers his patient Manny is being bullied by his boss on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets a plasterer, Manny Attwal (Kriss Dosanjh) with a fear of needles.



Manny has taken some time off work to have a steroid injection to his shoulder.



But he's soon being hassled by his bullying boss, Leo Brinkley (Chris Finch).



Leo discovers that Manny has sneaked off for his appointment and left inexperienced Will Gregor (Kiren Kebaili-Dwyer) in charge at the work site.



Sid reels when he discovers that Leo is threatening to sue Manny unless he returns to work and completes the job by 4pm!



Things take a terrible turn for the worse after Manny returns to work but soon begins to experience breathing difficulties...

Will must sound the alarm when his co-worker Manny falls ill on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.