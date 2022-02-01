'Doctors' spoilers: WHO does Zara Carmichael reconnect with?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) reconnects with an old friend on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But it's NOT her surgery work colleague, Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



Unfortunately the workplace feud between Zara and Emma is very much ongoing.



Zara has lunch plans with Davinia Hargrove (Clare Wille, who used to play DS Rachel Dawson on ITV's Heartbeat), an old school friend.



Davinia works in the fashion business and is planning to move her business to the Midlands.



Which means she'll be living a lot closer and can hang out with Zara more.



Zara deliberately makes her lunch plans with Davinia known at the Mill, so that Emma overhears.



Zara is thrilled when Davinia invites her to a fashion show.



Is Zara starting to move on from her doomed friendship with Emma?

Jimmi is hopeful that things are looking-up for his troubled patient Tim on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is determined to help his patient, Tim Watkins (Andrew Macklin), who is on a downward spiral after being dumped by his girlfriend, Rachelle Thomas (Ellie Nunn).



Jimmi is still trying to get Tim to be seen by somebody from the mental health crisis team.



But in the aftermath of his arrest for smashing-up a pub, Tim has gone AWOL again.



A worried Jimmi seeks the help of Rachelle.



However, when Rachelle does track down Tim, she is surprised to discover him sober and suited and booted.



Tim seems in much better spirits and dismisses the idea that he needs to speak to Viv Macaulay (Marcia Lecky) from the crisis team.



All Tim wants to do is chat to his ex boss, Spencer Leyton (Mitchell Hunt, who played Matt Clarkson on EastEndersDes during the Ruby Allen date rape storyline).



Tim meets Spencer to try and clear the air about the past.



He's in for a pleasant surprise when Spencer offers him a job!



Despite his break-up with Rachelle, are things finally turning around for troubled Tim?

Guest star Mitchell Hunt has previously had guest roles on EastEnders and Hollyoaks. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.