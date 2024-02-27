Doctors spoilers: WHO does Zara warn Michelle about at The Mill?
Airs Wednesday 6 March 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Dr Michelle Walton (played by Joanna Bending) arrives for a tour of The Mill on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Michelle has accepted a job offer from practice partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), to cover for Emma Reid (Dido Miles), who has extended her stay in Australia to look after her son Chris following an accident.
While Zara is showing Michelle around the surgery, she is introduced to other practice partner, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters).
Nina is charmed when Michelle compliments her on her work with the clinic at St Phil's Hospital.
Michelle is surprised when Nina suddenly invites her over for an introductory dinner!
When Michelle tells Zara about Nina's dinner invite, Zara warns her to be careful around Nina.
Nina clearly wants something!
Michelle is left uneasy about Zara's warning...
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is intrigued to find Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) looking glam.
The receptionist reveals she is going out for lunch with Dave Burns (Gareth Berliner), to continue making plans for the charity night.
But Scarlett has a suspicion that Kirsty may have more than just the charity night on her mind!
Is something romantic blossoming between Kirsty and Dave?
Over lunch, Dave is clearly impressed with Kirsty in more ways than one!
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has an appointment with Andy Crawford (Ben Castle-Gibb) and his pregnant wife, Ellie (LaToya Harding).
During the appointment, Ellie discovers she is anaemic and Andy is worried.
However, it seems there's something else that is troubling Andy about Ellie.
While Ellie is out of the consultation room, he tells Ruhma that Ellie has become obsessed with baking cakes!
Back home, Ellie is annoyed when she discovers Andy told Ruhma about her baking obsession.
But WHY is Ellie constantly on a mission to bake the perfect cake?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.