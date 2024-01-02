Doctors spoilers: WHO is furious with Ruhma Carter?
Airs Tuesday 9 January 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Will Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) soon regret accepting her job promotion on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Head midwife Harriet Eldridge (Nicola Goodchild) tells Ruhma that she needs to deal with a disciplinary complaint from a mother who didn't like her midwife's attitude.
But it's an awkward assignment for Ruhma who has worked with midwife, Efe Okposo (Diana Yekinni) for years.
Ruhma goes to talk to Efe and reports that she will have to be monitored on the job as a result of the complaint against her.
However, Efe is not happy about her professional reputation being questioned.
Ruhma reels when angry Efe accuses her of selling-out her old colleagues on the maternity ward for the sake of a job promotion!
Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) is ready to challenge the folks who run the gynaecological services at St Phil's Hospital after her terrible experience.
Nina hears from patient, Indra Nandy (Keshini Misha), about a similar recent painful medical procedure that caused her to faint twice!
Indra also reports that the attending doctor lacked any empathy.
But when Nina decides to go straight to the top and confront Ed Jordan (David Bark-Jones) who runs the department, she gets a blast-from-the-past!
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is out to make a VPAS visit to see Alan McLintock (Clifford Barry), who is a carer for his wife, Lil, who has dementia.
But Kirsty becomes concerned about Alan, when she finds him in the back garden, still wearing his pyjamas and in a confused state.
Kirsty is worried that Alan doesn't seem to be taking care of himself.
However, Alan tries to send Kirsty packing by claiming he needs to go and visit Lil in hospital because she's had a fall.
Is Alan himself now showing signs of having dementia?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
