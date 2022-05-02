Doctors spoilers: WHO is keeping an eye on Princess Buchanan?

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) has been the cause of a fallout between Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After realising what a crafty piece of work Princess really is, Sid has stepped down as the trainee GP's mentor and trainer at The Mill.



However, Sid is annoyed when he walks in on Bear and Princess having a laugh together.



WHY is Bear treating Princess like she's done nothing wrong while giving Sid the cold shoulder treatment?



Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Bear is ready to make peace with Sid just yet.



He announces he is moving out and will no longer be Sid's housemate!



In the meanwhile, surgery boss Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has now heard all about Princess's conduct both on/off the job.



So she's asked Emma Reid (Dido Miles) to step in as Princess's replacement trainer.



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is amused when he hears about Emma's new role.



But it's clear that Emma means business and is up for the challenge.



Is manipulative Princess about to meet her match?

Emma updates Jimmi about her new role as Princess's trainer on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is over at the Campus Surgery.



He sees retired pianist, Michael Arnessen (Lewis Adler), who wants help with his hearing.



However, Daniel is more concerned with Michael's unkempt appearance.



Michael admits that his carer walked out three weeks ago.



But Michael declares he is doing just fine alone.



Later, Daniel calls the Care Company and is shocked to find out the real reason Michael's carer QUIT!

Troubled pianist Michael crosses paths with student Cherif on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

University student, Cherif Moore (Byron Easmon, who played Fitz in teen thriller series, The A List) checks in with Daniel at the Campus Surgery.



Cherif has some itchy spots on his legs and Daniel diagnoses he has flea bites.



Daniel fears there could be a flea infestation on campus!



But why doesn't Cherif want Daniel to report the possible pest problem to the accommodation office?

University student Cherif has been bitten by fleas on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.