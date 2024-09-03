Doctors spoilers: WHO is Kirsty ANGRY with?
Airs Monday 9 September 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Dr Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) is about to become the latest partner at The Mill on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But not everybody at the surgery is a fan!
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Graham has an awkward first meeting with nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).
Later, Graham questions Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) about Luca's personal life...
Then, Graham manages to get on the WRONG side of receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) after he borrows her steps so he can fix the clock in the staff room!
Could the jury still be out on new guy Graham?
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) takes his new foster child, Jamal Iqbal (Yahya Nadeem), to visit his mum, Uzma (Imman Zaffrani), at St Phil's Hospital.
Uzma is in a coma after a hit-and-run incident...
But the visit takes a terrible turn when an upset Jamal goes missing in the hospital.
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), who is on duty, offers to help search for Jamal.
Will Jamal be found?
Or is Rob in over his head with his latest foster care placement?
Luca has an appointment to see patient, Jacob Higgs (Sam Butters), for an asthma review.
But Luca senses something is not quite right when the patient doesn't seem to know how to use his asthma inhaler.
Or what his date of birth is!
Lewis Higgs (Konner Cabena) eventually comes clean and admits that he is impersonating his brother!
But WHY?
Meanwhile, the real Jacob is out on his food delivery job when he starts to struggle with his breathing.
Jacob reaches for his asthma inhaler but it's empty...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.