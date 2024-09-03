Doctors spoilers: WHO is Kirsty ANGRY with?

Graham manages to get on the WRONG side of receptionist Kirsty on Doctors!

Dr Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) is about to become the latest partner at The Mill on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But not everybody at the surgery is a fan!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Graham has an awkward first meeting with nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).



Later, Graham questions Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) about Luca's personal life...



Then, Graham manages to get on the WRONG side of receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) after he borrows her steps so he can fix the clock in the staff room!



Could the jury still be out on new guy Graham?

WHY does Graham start asking questions about Luca's personal life on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) takes his new foster child, Jamal Iqbal (Yahya Nadeem), to visit his mum, Uzma (Imman Zaffrani), at St Phil's Hospital.



Uzma is in a coma after a hit-and-run incident...



But the visit takes a terrible turn when an upset Jamal goes missing in the hospital.



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), who is on duty, offers to help search for Jamal.



Will Jamal be found?



Or is Rob in over his head with his latest foster care placement?

Rob takes Jamal to visit his mum in hospital on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Luca has an appointment to see patient, Jacob Higgs (Sam Butters), for an asthma review.



But Luca senses something is not quite right when the patient doesn't seem to know how to use his asthma inhaler.



Or what his date of birth is!



Lewis Higgs (Konner Cabena) eventually comes clean and admits that he is impersonating his brother!



But WHY?



Meanwhile, the real Jacob is out on his food delivery job when he starts to struggle with his breathing.



Jacob reaches for his asthma inhaler but it's empty...

WHY is Lewis impersonating his brother on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

There's trouble in store for Jacob on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer