Doctors spoilers: WHO is Scarlett SUSPICIOUS about?

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) has only been dating Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) for five minutes on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Sid's surgery co-workers are certainly surprised by the pairing.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is in for a surprise when he bumps into temp receptionist Paige at home!



Paige has slept over after her and Sid's eventful date at the All Star Bar.



But Paige had no idea that Sid and Bear were housemates.



She thought Sid had his own place.



Later, Bear is not impressed when he finds out Sid has casually told Paige that Bear is "just the lodger".



Rude!



Meanwhile, Paige wants a girls night out with fellow receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg).



Scarlett isn't particularly keen.



But eventually she agrees, to keep the peace.



However, when Paige gets drunk at The Icon and starts to gossip about her past love life, Scarlett grows suspicious of Paige's intentions with Sid.



Is it possible that Paige is just dating Sid for his money?

Paige manages to cause TROUBLE between Sid and Bear on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is feeling the pressure with his EXTRA workload at The Mill.



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) notices that Suni is down-in-the-dumps and tries to offer some moral support.



Suni is determined to handle his additional assignments.



But really, is he going to be able to handle the ongoing challenge?

Suni is feeling under pressure on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) makes an unusual "home" visit.



He goes to check on Ben Trelour (George Fletcher) who reveals he has been living at his allotment over the winter.



Ben has been struggling with his anxiety and agoraphobia.



Luca wonders what the health services can do to find Ben somewhere better to live.



In the meantime, Ben tries to make a connection with fellow allotment neighbour, Megan Yardley (Helen Reuben).



Megan opens up to Ben about her own troubles, which include a jealous ex-boyfriend, Tarn Delaney (Stephen Bowen)...

Can Luca help a man living in his allotment shed on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Troubled souls Ben and Megan make a connection on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer