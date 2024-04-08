Doctors spoilers: WHO supports Suni?

Suni is down-in-the-dumps after walking out on his bossy mum Nina on Doctors.

Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) has finally had enough of his controlling mum, Nina (Wendi Peters) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Nina has decided to QUIT her job at The Mill and leave her GP son Suni to take over her partnership at the practice.



Whether he likes it or not!



But Suni is not sure he's ready for that kind of extra responsibility.

Plus, he's fed-up with bossy Nina micromanaging every aspect of his life.



So he has turned his back on Nina and moved out of the family home!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) find a down-in-the-dumps Suni drowning his sorrows at the Icon.



They offer to join him.



Will Jimmi and Al get to the bottom of Suni's troubles with Nina?



Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is delaying making a decision about the partnership.



She doesn't think Suni is the right man for the job.



But time is running out before Nina's departure and Zara must reach a decision...

Will Zara make a decision after Nina's ultimatum on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) has slowly managed to make a breakthrough with foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons).



Liv is in a better mood after her heart-to-heart with Rob during a fishing trip.



Rob is surprised when he finds Liv cooking him breakfast.



But Liv's good mood may not last long, when Rob has some difficult news to tell her...

Rob has some bad news for Liv on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Temporary receptionist, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis), has only been working at The Mill for five minutes.



But when she's left working Reception on her own, Paige is thrown straight into a busy day from hell!



First up, she has to deal with annoying patient, Gerard Jenkins (Howard Ward).

Gerard is not impressed when Paige accidentally books him into the WRONG appointment.



Then addict Reuben Pedlar (Charlie Heptinstall, who previously played Charlie Mitchell on a flashback episode of EastEnders) bursts into the surgery, demanding to see nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).



And then there's pregnant patient Sabine Pond (Aimee Powell), whose waters suddenly break in Reception...

There's panic for Paige with a pregnant patient on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

