'Doctors' spoilers: WHO tries to end Emma and Zara's feud?

Emma and Zara's ongoing feud is starting to cause a whole lot of drama at the Mill on Doctors.



Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) had hoped that his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) would have put their differences aside by now.



Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is certainly not impressed after hearing about Emma and Zara's explosive row at the surgery.



The business manager pushes for a session of formal conflict resolution.



However, Daniel doesn't think they need to resort to such formal action... yet!



He is confident he can resolve the situation himself.



Daniel tries to talk to Zara and Emma separately but gets nowhere.



Emma is refusing to speak to Zara again, while stubborn Zara makes it clear Daniel will just have to put up with the situation.



However, enough is enough for Bear.



Will he take formal action against Emma and Zara to put an end to their feud?

Tim is down on his luck after being dumped by his girlfriend on Doctors...

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on an FME shift when custody sergeant, Gemma Ramjee (Zora Bishop) tells him the police have picked someone up for smashing-up a pub.



Jimmi is soon horrified to discover that the man in custody is his troubled patient, Tim Watkins (Andrew Macklin).



Tim has been struggling with depression and just recently saw Jimmi for a joint counselling session with his girlfriend, Rachelle Thomas (Ellie Nunn).



Tim is on a downward spiral after being dumped by Rachelle.



He feels like he's got nothing left.



Jimmi can see that Tim is in a very troubled state and wants him to be seen by a member of the mental health crisis team first.



But Tim kicks-up a fuss and fights to leave the police station...

Rachelle can't handle her troubled relationship with Tim on Doctors...

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is on Rapid Response with paramedic partner, Yaz Roper (Nicola Jayne Ingram).



The medics are called to a derelict building where they find a homeless man, Stevie James (Alim Jayda) who has been attacked.



Stevie is taken to hospital but isn't able to identify his attackers.



But Sid and Yaz discover there have been a series of similar attacks on homeless people in the area.



After a tragic turn of events, Sid is determined to get to the bottom of WHO is behind the attacks...

WHO attacked homeless man Stevie on Doctors?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.