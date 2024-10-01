Doctors spoilers: WHY are Al and Jimmi dressed-up like THIS?

Halloween arrives a bit early in Letherbridge on today's episode of Doctors! (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) are off to a fancy dress Halloween party.



But disaster strikes, when the doctors discover they have a costume clash and are BOTH dressed as Gandalf, the wizard from The Lord Of The Rings!



Jimmi is amused by the situation but Al fails to see the funny side after he put so much effort into his costume!



The fellas are planning to head out for a pre-party pint when they bump into surgery colleague, Graham Elton (Alex Avery).



But WHY is Graham so down-in-the-dumps?



Should Al and Jimmi invite Graham along on their night out?



Elsewhere, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is getting nervous about the next LIVE stream with Holly Lewin (Jessica Chisnall).



Scarlett is still not feeling confident on camera and hopes she won't mess everything up!



Will it be alright on the night?

WHO wore it better between Al and Jimmi on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

The working hostility between Graham and nurse Luca McIntrye (Ross McLaren) has reached a CRISIS point at The Mill...



Luca has filed an official complaint against new boss Graham.



So now it's up to business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) to mediate between the two men.



Unfortunately, neither Luca or Graham will admit any wrong doing.



Luca is further annoyed when Graham casually suggests he is overreacting to some harmless banter in the workplace.



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has already suggested Luca could have a workplace chaperone to act as a witness if Graham starts on Luca again.



But could their working relationship now be beyond repair?

Bear tries to mediate between Luca and Graham on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) investigates after a restaurant owner, Les Craven (Ewan Bailey), is found stabbed to death!



Sous chefs, Freya Thomas (Sophie Ford) and Andriy Melnyk (Alex Batareanu) are both brought in for questioning at Letherbridge Police Station.



It seems Les was a ruthless boss, working them to the bone in the restaurant kitchen.



Is it possible that either Freya or Andriy SNAPPED and stabbed their hated boss?

Rob and colleague PC Pat Dyson (Dawn Butler) investigate a MURDER on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

WHO killed ruthless chef Les on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer