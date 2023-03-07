Doctors spoilers: WHY does Luca McIntyre CANCEL a date with boyfriend Jamie?

Is Luca McIntyre starting to have doubts about his new relationship with Jamie on Doctors?

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) found himself put on-the-spot when his boyfriend, Jamie Clapton's (Zak Ghazi-Torbati) mum, Marisa, questioned him about his intentions on yesterday's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, surgery nurse Luca takes his relationship with Jamie to the next step, when he goes furniture shopping to help his fella find a new bed.



Luca and Jamie have some flirty fun while they try out different beds.



But when Jamie makes a comment about one bed having a 20-year guarantee, and them growing old together, Luca starts to get the wobbles...



Although Jamie has bought them both tickets to catch a drag show later, Luca makes his excuses to leave the furniture shop and claims he's no longer in the mood for the drag show.



WHAT is going on?



Is Luca starting to have doubts about his relationship with Jamie?

Ruhma and Sid run into a problem after the new dads group on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

At The Mill, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) sees Jun Li (Chike Chan), from the new dad's group, in Reception.



Jun reveals he's there for an antenatal appointment with his wife.



But things take a dramatic turn when Sid and midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) later find Jun arguing with Damien Byrd (Daniel Millar) outside the surgery.



WHAT is the issue between Jun and Damien?



Before Sid and Ruhma can find out more, Damien hurries off...

New dad Jun arrives for an appointment at The Mill on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHY does Jun get into an argument with Damien on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) meets a fellow Welshman, Dafydd Matthews (David Rees Talbot).



Dafydd is ready to celebrate Saint David's Day with a Welsh themed party.



But during a health check at the surgery, Dafydd gets some bad news when Jimmi suspects he may need some emergency medical treatment...



However, Dafydd's work colleague, Mel Keene (Hayley Doherty), has a plan to bring the Saint David's Day celebrations to him in hospital!

Dafydd gets some bad news from Jimmi after a health check on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer