'Doctors' spoilers: WHY is Bear Sylvester sneaking about?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 17 March 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
It's the morning after the night before for Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The business manager is trying to work out where he stands with the Mill's new trainee doctor, Princess Buchanan (Laura White).
Bear's housemate, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) appears to be oblivious to whatever is going on.
However, surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) senses a weird atmosphere between Bear and Princess.
She shares her theories with fellow receptionist, Hazeem Durrani (Ahraf Ejjbair).
However, Hazeem is still annoyed about the turn of events at the Icon the night before, and doesn't want to hear about it.
Will Karen get to the bottom of what's going on and possibly uncover some major GOSSIP?
Stuart Jones (Will Barton) shows up at the Mill to find Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).
Surgery nurse, Luca was one of the last people to see Stuart's mum, Winnie alive before she passed away.
Stuart is still furious and suspicious of Luca's motives after making a SURPRISE discovery.
In the nurse's room, Luca tries to calm the situation and convince Stuart that he has got it all wrong.
But will Luca's words be enough to get through to grieving Stuart?
Things haven't exactly got off to a good start between Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and hospital physio, Magda Novak (Maya Barcot).
Magda is pushing Emma hard to get back on her feet.
But Emma is proving to be a difficult patient!
Needless to say, Emma has plenty to complain about when Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) arrives for another visit!
Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) deals with a medical emergency on her own doorstep.
A 15-year-old girl, Sally Hardy (Niamh Longford) collapses in front of Ruhma's house with stomach pain.
Ruhma rushes Sally to A&E where the teenager makes the shock discovery that she is PREGNANT!
But that can't be possible, as Sally claims she is still a virgin.
Can Ruhma get to the bottom of what has happened to Sally?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
