Doctors spoilers: WHY is Scarlett Kiernan being LIED to by her dad Brian?

Will Scarlett Kiernan discover her dad is up to something SECRET on Doctors?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and her dad Brian (guest star Simon Lowe) are still worried about their money troubles on Doctors.



Brian hasn't been able to work since he hurt his back while working on a job a while back.



But he's feeling terribly guilty that he can't pull his weight and help support his daughter, Scarlett.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Brian questions his Universal Credit payment.



But during a frustrating phone call, unemployed Brian is summoned to the Job Centre for an appointment despite his ongoing back problems.



Brian meets with his case worker, Tamsin Conner (Ruby Hoggarth).



Will she have good or BAD news for Brian?



Back at home, Brian lies to Scarlett about where he has been...

Brian has an appointment at the Job Centre on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Helen Parsons (Sabina Franklyn, who has appeared on loads of classic TV series including Pride and Prejudice, Keep It In The Family and Coronation Street) and her husband, Geoffrey (Phil Nice, from Citizen Khan) are getting fed-up with their neighbour, Kevin Topley (Sam Callis, who played copper Callum Stone on ITV's The Bill).



Kevin is busy renovating his house and making a right racket!



During an appointment at The Mill with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), Helen complains about the noisy builders next door, which isn't helping her migraines.



Sid is concerned for stressed-out Helen, who has become a full-time carer for Geoffrey.



When the couple arrive home, Helen is outraged to find a van parked on their driveway.



Kevin tries to apologise and claims he left a note.



But things get heated!



During the confrontation between Helen and Kevin, Geoffrey suddenly goes missing...

Sid has an appointment to see Helen and her husband Geoffrey on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Noisy neighbour Kevin clashes with Helen on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

