Doctors spoilers: WHY is Sid Vere against his dad's new romance?

Sid Vere struggles to deal with his dad's new romance with Martine on Doctors.

Life has taken an interesting turn for Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) lately on Doctors.



Sid's dad Tye has moved in after walking out on his long-time marriage to Estelle.



But during a night out at a Northern Soul club night, Tye hit it off with another clubber, Martine Toole (Laura Girling).



Sid was not amused when Tye wasted no time in inviting Martine back home to spend the night!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, it's all a bit awkward when Sid finds Martine has settled in and is busy cooking Tye and Sid's housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), breakfast!



After later discovering his dad has booked a romantic weekend away for him and Martine, Sid starts to worry about how quickly Tye's new romance is happening...



How will Tye react when Sid admits he's having a problem accepting what is going on?

Sid is not too happy about his dad's new romance on Doctors (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has decided to take a tough love approach with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



Let's face it, Zara can be VERY direct at times!



With the help of surgery receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), Zara manages to gain entrance to Al's house.



The grumpy medic has no intention of letting Zara stay for long.



However, will Al start to hear Zara out when she suggests he could start seeing a therapist to help him deal with the aftermath of the attack?



Zara gives Al the contact details for a therapist who comes recommended.



Will Zara manage to make a much needed breakthrough with Al?



Will Al make a deal with Zara and agree to seek help on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) investigates when a woman grows suspicious of her new neighbour.



Who might possibly be a MURDERER?!

Rob investigates when a woman becomes suspicious about her new neighbour on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Paul McQuaid, who played musician Jon McCarthy on Irish soap Fair City guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

