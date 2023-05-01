Doctors spoilers: WHY is Zara Carmichael dressed as a hedgehog?!
Airs Wednesday 10 May 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is ready to put on the performance of a lifetime... as a hedgehog on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
It's the day of the Beechwalk performance, and Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) is determined to pull-off a successful event that could help save the area from being redeveloped for new property.
However, things don't get off to a good start when Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) decides to go off-script and improvise his role as a badger.
Malika Dahlan (Aria Prasad) arrives late for the performance as the bee.
While Zara's performance as the hedgehog is going well until...
But worst of all, there's NO sign of an audience!
Will The Mill's finest thespians go unnoticed?
Scheming council woman, Beverly Munroe (Caroline Sheen), is secretly delighted that Nina's grand plan looks likely to fail.
And so she seizes the chance to make the most of all the negative publicity...
Meanwhile, two eco-warriors are on the loose in Letherbridge!
Zo Gilbert (Grace Englert) and Amir Aziz (Zain Hussain) decide to target the council building for their latest publicity stunt.
And in the process manage to interrupt the Beechwalk performance, when they glue themselves to trees!
Nina and audience member, Vincent Chapel (Gregory Cox), confront Zo and Amir about their actions.
But it looks like the eco-warriors are prepared to stand their ground.
Especially when an UNEXPECTED ally decides to join in and support their cause!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.