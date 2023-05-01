Doctors spoilers: WHY is Zara Carmichael dressed as a hedgehog?!

Is Zara Carmichael going undercover again... or is there another reason the GP is disguised as a hedgehog on today's episode of Doctors?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is ready to put on the performance of a lifetime... as a hedgehog on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



It's the day of the Beechwalk performance, and Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) is determined to pull-off a successful event that could help save the area from being redeveloped for new property.



However, things don't get off to a good start when Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) decides to go off-script and improvise his role as a badger.



Malika Dahlan (Aria Prasad) arrives late for the performance as the bee.



While Zara's performance as the hedgehog is going well until...



But worst of all, there's NO sign of an audience!



Will The Mill's finest thespians go unnoticed?



Scheming council woman, Beverly Munroe (Caroline Sheen), is secretly delighted that Nina's grand plan looks likely to fail.



And so she seizes the chance to make the most of all the negative publicity...

Nina meets an unexpected eco-warrior on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

What is scheming council woman Beverly up to now on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, two eco-warriors are on the loose in Letherbridge!



Zo Gilbert (Grace Englert) and Amir Aziz (Zain Hussain) decide to target the council building for their latest publicity stunt.



And in the process manage to interrupt the Beechwalk performance, when they glue themselves to trees!



Nina and audience member, Vincent Chapel (Gregory Cox), confront Zo and Amir about their actions.



But it looks like the eco-warriors are prepared to stand their ground.



Especially when an UNEXPECTED ally decides to join in and support their cause!

Eco-warriors Zo and Amir plan their next protest on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Nina confronts the eco-warriors after they take drastic action on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer