'Doctors' spoilers: WHY is Zara Carmichael on the warpath?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is not a happy camper after listening to Emma Reid's (Dido Miles) rant on her radio show on yesterday's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Zara's partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is on the receiving end of her bad mood when he tries to calm the situation.



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) manages to stir the pot some more by hailing Emma as a feminist hero after airing her views on-air.



But Zara is not in the mood and intends to confront Emma directly.



So when the squabbling surgery colleagues come face-to-face in the Mill reception, things quickly get out of hand...

Daniel visits patient Rowena in hospital on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel still has patient, Rowena Mitchell (Bobby Wilkinson) on his mind.



Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) suggests Daniel might feel better if he reached out to Rowena, who is currently a patient at St Phil's Hospital.



Will Daniel's visit to see Rowena settle his worries as they get into a painful conversation about what happened to Rowena after her recent visit to the Mill?

Ruhma is caught-in-the-middle between Hazeem and Daisha on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is not impressed by the way Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) is treating Daisha Rashid (Sophie Kandola).



Aren't the pair meant to be a couple?



After all, Daisha travelled all the way to Letherbridge to track down Hazeem.



Ruhma soon discovers what's up, after Hazeem comes clean and admits he wants to break-up with Daisha.



But before he gets the chance to officially end things with Daisha, she has some exciting news for Hazeem.



She's found a flat in Leicester and wants them to move in together!



Now what will Hazeem do?

Ex-EastEnders star Jonny Labey guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-EastEnders star Jonny Labey, who played Ben Mitchell's doomed boyfriend, Paul Coker, guest stars on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



He plays Jamie Renton, whose fiancee, Hannah Murphy (Alisha Williams) complains after being attacked by a random stranger at the Mill!



But things take an unexpected turn when Jamie accompanies Hannah back to the surgery.



They bump into the mystery woman, Charlotte Whitby (Nicola Stuart-Hill), who clearly recognises Jamie!



WHAT is the connection between the pair?

Recovering drug addict Charlotte needs help on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.