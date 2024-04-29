Doctors spoilers: Will a baby BOMBSHELL cause a BREAK-UP?
Airs Thursday 9 May 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) takes centre stage on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
About a baby BOMBSHELL that has a BIG impact on a couple's relationship...
Ruhma meets Ashley Collins (Joelle Dyson) and confirms she is pregnant.
Ashley goes to break the news to her partner, Tim Lambert (Dan Parr), who works as a chef at a local restaurant.
Tim is thrown by the news and decides to ditch work to discuss the situation with Ashley.
Leaving his sous chef, Lara Jamison (Sally Hodgkiss), to handle things in the kitchen.
But later that night, Ashley experiences some pain and the couple rush to A&E where they receive some heartbreaking news...
The aftermath of what happens starts to put a strain on Ashley and Tim's relationship.
And when Ashley is offered a job in LA, will she seize the opportunity and leave Tim behind?
But what if...
Find out what happens when this standalone episode of the BBC daytime drama REWINDS back to the moment where Ashley tells Tim she is pregnant.
But this time, instead of ditching work to be with Ashley, Tim chooses to stay at the restaurant with Lara.
They work late, get drunk and then...
Will Ruhma encourage Ashley to fight for her relationship?
Or WHO will end up with whom by the end of the episode?
