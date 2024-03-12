Doctors spoilers: Will Bear get STAGE FRIGHT at the charity auction?
Airs Monday 18 March 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is about to give the musical performance of his life on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But will it be alright on the night of the eagerly awaited charity auction?
Bear is trying to rest his voice.
But event organiser Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is worried whether Bear will be ready to rock the mic on the night.
Should she try and persuade Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) to take over as the musical act?
Things are looking-up when Bear gets the all-clear after being examined by GP Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).
Bear assures Kirsty that he's good to go.
But just as the charity auction is about to get started, Bear sends an EMERGENCY text message to someone.
But WHO?
Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending), Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) all arrive at the theatre for the auction.
But there's no sign of Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).
WHERE has she got to?
Things get competitive as the guests start bidding on the various items in the charity auction.
WHO has got their sights set on a fancy pair of shoes previously owned by Zara?
In the meantime, Luca tries to charm some auction goers into bidding for HIM!
He turns on the charm for some women he was talking to earlier.
But WHO will place the winning bid for an opportunity to spend the evening with one of Letherbridge's most eligible bachelors?
Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons) could be in BIG trouble after recently selling her school laptop computer to make some cash.
Liv is dreading it when she is called into a meeting with school Head Teacher, Mr Mayhew (Richard Hand).
Will Liv be taken to task after Mr Mayhew's recent meeting with her new foster parent, Rob?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.