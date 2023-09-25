Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester convince Claudia to change her mind?

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) was in for a SHOCK when his girlfriend, Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) recently revealed she is pregnant on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The couple have not been dating for that long.



After having an honest chat about their unexpected situation, Bear has vowed to be there for Claudia, whatever she decides.

However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, it seems Claudia has made a decision... and she's sticking to it!



Bear makes a last-ditch attempt to get Claudia to change her mind.



But he just makes the situation worse, and Claudia tells him to leave!



Has Bear messed things up between him and Claudia?

Claudia recently dropped a BABY BOMBSHELL on boyfriend Bear on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

It's all getting a bit much for Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



Her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), has now TWICE put their son Joe's life at risk with his drink driving.



After Joe's EMERGENCY hospital visit following the country lane car crash, Zara has decided enough is enough...



Zara has a heart-to-heart with friend and work colleague, Emma Reid (Dido Miles), over lunch.



Then later, when she's alone in her consultation room, Zara breaks down in tears at her desk...



Is there any way back for Zara and Daniel?

Zara can't forgive Daniel for endangering Joe's life on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is on shift at the Young Person's Mental Health Unit at St Phil's Hospital.



Suni is called into A&E to assess a teenager, Mark Elswick (Alistair Lock, who appeared as a drug dealer earlier this year on Coronation Street), who has been sleeping rough on the streets.



Mark has a concussion and refuses to tell Suni anything, including his name.



Suni tries to build a connection with Mark to find out more before the lad is discharged.

However, he is under pressure from stressed consultant, Dr Stevenson (Marcus Hutton, who played solicitor Nathan Cuddington on Brookside towards the end of its run), who wants Mark moved out of A&E because they need the bed for another patient.



Suni is determined to find out the truth about Mark...

Suni tries to help a troubled teenager on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is homeless teenager Mark hiding on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play