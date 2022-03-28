Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester discover Princess's SECRET?
Airs Wednesday 6 April 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) has been taking a risk secretly mixing business and pleasure with trainee GP, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But is surgery business manager, Bear getting one step closer to discovering Princess is leaving a trail of lies behind her?
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Bear notices there are some issues with missing patient payments.
Princess insists she informed the reception team.
But when she checks, she realises she's messed-up.
To cover her mistake, crafty Princess somehow manages to lay the blame on receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle)!
Princess tells Bear that she asked Valerie to process the patient payments for her.
Valerie can't remember being asked.
But Princess manages to convince a confused Valerie that she simply must have forgotten.
Will Princess continue to get away with her manipulative ways?
Over at Sutton Vale, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) asks receptionist, Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) to arrange a staff meeting for next week.
Rosie gets upset and Jimmi doesn't know why.
Until surgery nurse, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) reminds Jimmi that it's Rosie's last day working at Sutton Vale!
Rosie can't go without a special send-off.
But what can be arranged at such short notice?
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) investigates when a baby is hospitalised...
Glenn Winter (James Robinson, who played Alexander Hamilton in the TV docudrama, Washington) and his girlfriend, Sarah Martin (Anna Swan) panic when they find Glenn's baby daughter, Kira lying unconscious.
Kira is rushed to hospital, where a guilty Glenn admits to policeman Rob that he switched off Kira's baby monitor when he was drunk.
While Glenn remains in a panic over his mistake, Sarah tells Rob that Glenn has been struggling to look after Kira since the death of his wife.
But the situation takes an even more alarming turn after DS Mandy Jameson (Cathy Murphy, who played doctor Nicky McKendrick's mum, Tracey on BBC One's Holby City) reveals the hospitalisation is being treated as suspicious due to abnormal sodium levels in Kira's blood...
Is Glenn guilty of some TERRIBLE wrong doing?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
