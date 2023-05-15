Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester get ARRESTED?
Airs Wednesday 24 May 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) gets caught for speeding on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Bear is prepared for trouble and assumes he's the target of another racist stop-and-search situation.
Remember what previously happened to Bear and his co-worker, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), during a night out in Letherbridge?
But Bear's attitude towards the Police is challenged when it's a black female officer, PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen, who previously played Lisa Loveday/Sonia Albright on Hollyoaks), who stops him.
Later at The Mill, Bear is surprised by a visit from PC Briant.
Is he somehow in more trouble?
But she has something rather unexpected to ask Bear!
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) plan to prank Ollie's friend, Thomas (Theo Reece).
However, Thomas fails to see the funny side and publicly confronts Scarlett and Ollie about their actions.
Scarlett and Ollie feels ashamed when angry Thomas points out they could have caused him real damage.
After being called-out over their prank videos, will Scarlett and Ollie decide to call it quits as the Mad Badgers?
Emma Reid (Dido Miles) decides to sit in on Zara Carmichael's (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) latest lecture at the University of Letherbridge.
Emma wants to see ''Professor Carmichael'' in action!
But there's another unexpected guest, when medical student, Diana Gray (Jenni Keenan-Green), arrives late for class... with her mum, Barbara (Alison Peebles)!
Diana has removed Barbara from the care home where she lives, as she claims the place is unsafe for the residents.
Can Zara and Emma find a way to help Diana confront care home manager, Donald Tunnell (Edward Baker-Duly, who previously played teacher Mr Malachy on Grange Hill), about the ''dangerous'' goings-on at the care home?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.