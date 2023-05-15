Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester get ARRESTED?

Bear Sylvester has an encounter with the Police... which then takes an unexpected turn on Doctors!

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) gets caught for speeding on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bear is prepared for trouble and assumes he's the target of another racist stop-and-search situation.

Remember what previously happened to Bear and his co-worker, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), during a night out in Letherbridge?



But Bear's attitude towards the Police is challenged when it's a black female officer, PC Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen, who previously played Lisa Loveday/Sonia Albright on Hollyoaks), who stops him.



Later at The Mill, Bear is surprised by a visit from PC Briant.



Is he somehow in more trouble?



But she has something rather unexpected to ask Bear!

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) plan to prank Ollie's friend, Thomas (Theo Reece).



However, Thomas fails to see the funny side and publicly confronts Scarlett and Ollie about their actions.



Scarlett and Ollie feels ashamed when angry Thomas points out they could have caused him real damage.



After being called-out over their prank videos, will Scarlett and Ollie decide to call it quits as the Mad Badgers?

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) decides to sit in on Zara Carmichael's (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) latest lecture at the University of Letherbridge.



Emma wants to see ''Professor Carmichael'' in action!



But there's another unexpected guest, when medical student, Diana Gray (Jenni Keenan-Green), arrives late for class... with her mum, Barbara (Alison Peebles)!



Diana has removed Barbara from the care home where she lives, as she claims the place is unsafe for the residents.



Can Zara and Emma find a way to help Diana confront care home manager, Donald Tunnell (Edward Baker-Duly, who previously played teacher Mr Malachy on Grange Hill), about the ''dangerous'' goings-on at the care home?

