Doctors spoilers: Will it be an unhappy Christmas for Valerie Pitman?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) knows that her job is on the line after seriously breaking the rules on Doctors



On this year-end finale episode of the BBC daytime drama, the surgery receptionist is at home, awaiting news of her fate.



But then Valerie gets the phone call she has been dreading.



She is summoned to a meeting with surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee)...



Ahead of the meeting, Valerie sells the very last painting created by her beloved late cat, Geoffrey.



But is that a good omen... or a BAD??



Fellow receptionists, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) are desperate and hope the odds are in Valerie's favour.



WHAT have Daniel, Zara and Bear decided to do about Valerie?

Meanwhile, Scarlett is feeling gloomy about Christmas.



The receptionist is out shopping for Christmas dinner for her and dad, Brian (Simon Lowe).



But she soon realises she can't afford anything on her shopping list.



It certainly didn't help when Scarlett had a run-in with the police and got fined £60 on the night of her 21st birthday celebrations earlier this month.



Can Scarlett still find a way to bring a bit of Christmas cheer home for her and Brian?



ALSO on today's episode, time's up for trainee GP, Princess Buchanan (Laura White).



Princess has managed to fall out with everybody during her time working at The Mill.



But now she's been given her marching orders and it's her last day on the job!



There's an awkward moment when Princess bumps into Valerie in the toilets.



Princess hasn't exactly been very nice to Valerie along the way.



Down on her own luck, will Valerie seize the moment to give Princess a piece of her mind?

