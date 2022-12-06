Doctors spoilers: Will it be an unhappy Christmas for Valerie Pitman?
Airs Friday 16 December 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) knows that her job is on the line after seriously breaking the rules on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
On this year-end finale episode of the BBC daytime drama, the surgery receptionist is at home, awaiting news of her fate.
But then Valerie gets the phone call she has been dreading.
She is summoned to a meeting with surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee)...
Ahead of the meeting, Valerie sells the very last painting created by her beloved late cat, Geoffrey.
But is that a good omen... or a BAD??
Fellow receptionists, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) are desperate and hope the odds are in Valerie's favour.
WHAT have Daniel, Zara and Bear decided to do about Valerie?
Meanwhile, Scarlett is feeling gloomy about Christmas.
The receptionist is out shopping for Christmas dinner for her and dad, Brian (Simon Lowe).
But she soon realises she can't afford anything on her shopping list.
It certainly didn't help when Scarlett had a run-in with the police and got fined £60 on the night of her 21st birthday celebrations earlier this month.
Can Scarlett still find a way to bring a bit of Christmas cheer home for her and Brian?
ALSO on today's episode, time's up for trainee GP, Princess Buchanan (Laura White).
Princess has managed to fall out with everybody during her time working at The Mill.
But now she's been given her marching orders and it's her last day on the job!
There's an awkward moment when Princess bumps into Valerie in the toilets.
Princess hasn't exactly been very nice to Valerie along the way.
Down on her own luck, will Valerie seize the moment to give Princess a piece of her mind?
Doctors is taking a break for Christmas and will return in January on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
