Doctors spoilers: Will Luca and Scarlett end their FEUD?
Airs Tuesday 16 January 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Things have been frosty between Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) for a while now on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The surgery co-workers had a falling out after nurse Luca tried to warn receptionist Scarlett that her boyfriend, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya), is likely to break her heart.
Scarlett warned Luca to stay out of her love life.
And that was that!
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) get involved to try and resolve the conflict between Scarlett and Luca.
Neither are impressed when they are summoned to Bear's office for a conflict resolution exercise.
Bear gives them a ball and insists that only the person holding the ball can speak at that time!
WHAT madness is this??
And will Bear's plan resolve Scarlett and Luca's ongoing feud?
Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) gets an unexpected visit from Ed Jordan (David Bark-Jones) at The Mill.
It's Ed's turn to apologise... again!
But somehow these two can't seem to get back on track after their past connection.
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) wonders if Ed was being genuine with his apology.
But Nina is not convinced.
MEANWHILE, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) discuss the next Dinner With Distinction event.
They wonder what host Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has planned for tomorrow night.
Zara claims she already has a plan in place.
When in reality, Zara had better get her thinking cap on... and QUICK!
Steven Pinder, who played Max Farnham on Channel 4's long-running soap, Brookside, guest stars on today's episode of Doctors.
He plays Glen Marsh, who receives an unexpected phone call from his daughter-in-law, Leyla (Ella Martine).
Leyla needs someone to look after her son, Albie, while she receives emergency hospital treatment.
Leyla's husband, Col (Benny Ainsworth), is away in New York.
Glen is delighted since he hasn't had any contact with Col, Leyla or Albie in years.
However, when Leyla calls Col to tell him about the arrangement, he is horrified and tells his wife she must get rid of Glen!
WHAT is going on?
Is there bad blood between Col and Glen?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.