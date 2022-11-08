Doctors spoilers: Will Ruhma Carter have another dating DISASTER?
Airs Monday 14 November 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) continues her adventures back on the dating scene on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Things haven't got off to a very good start for midwife Ruhma.
Her first date was a no-show.
And then last week on the BBC daytime drama, Ruhma met the rather nervous Suhaan Begum (Amerjit Deu), who arrived late for the date and then started getting emotional about his wife leaving him!
Despite the date turning into a disaster, and Ruhma desperate to make an escape, she decides to give Suhaan another chance.
Ruhma downloads to Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) that she is actually dreading their second date.
WHAT will happen this time?
As the evening gets underway, the signs are not looking good as Suhaan makes a fuss about the food.
And then they are unexpectedly joined by an overfriendly waiter, Stephan Doody (Christopher Parkinson)!
Will Ruhma want to make another great escape?
Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) has been struggling with his role as a full-time dad to daughter, Izzie (Bethan Moore), since the teenager unexpectedly returned to Letherbridge recently.
The family tension has sort of been eased, after a day out at the golf course.
But another battle is brewing between Daniel and Izzie, when she wants to spend the night at a friend's house.
Daniel's partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) suggests he pick his battles with Izzie and let her go to her friend's house.
However, alarm bells start ringing for Daniel when Izzie's friend's older brother comes to pick-up her up.
Will Daniel still agree to let Izzie sleepover?
Back at The Mill, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with troubled teacher, Matt Dowding (Will Bliss).
Matt is suffering with long Covid and is feeling completely defeated by it.
But the counselling session takes an unexpected turn, when Matt's girlfriend, Katya Milton (Jessica Hardwick, from the LGBTQ+ themed BBC drama, Float) storms into the room to confront Matt!
WHAT is going on?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
