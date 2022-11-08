Doctors spoilers: Will Ruhma Carter have another dating DISASTER?

Ruhma Carter is not looking forward to her next date on Doctors...

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) continues her adventures back on the dating scene on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things haven't got off to a very good start for midwife Ruhma.



Her first date was a no-show.



And then last week on the BBC daytime drama, Ruhma met the rather nervous Suhaan Begum (Amerjit Deu), who arrived late for the date and then started getting emotional about his wife leaving him!



Despite the date turning into a disaster, and Ruhma desperate to make an escape, she decides to give Suhaan another chance.



Ruhma downloads to Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) that she is actually dreading their second date.



WHAT will happen this time?



As the evening gets underway, the signs are not looking good as Suhaan makes a fuss about the food.



And then they are unexpectedly joined by an overfriendly waiter, Stephan Doody (Christopher Parkinson)!



Will Ruhma want to make another great escape?





Ruhma and Suhaan are joined by a friendly waiter on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Will Suhaan win over Ruhma during a second date on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) has been struggling with his role as a full-time dad to daughter, Izzie (Bethan Moore), since the teenager unexpectedly returned to Letherbridge recently.



The family tension has sort of been eased, after a day out at the golf course.



But another battle is brewing between Daniel and Izzie, when she wants to spend the night at a friend's house.



Daniel's partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) suggests he pick his battles with Izzie and let her go to her friend's house.



However, alarm bells start ringing for Daniel when Izzie's friend's older brother comes to pick-up her up.



Will Daniel still agree to let Izzie sleepover?

Izzie and Daniel settled some of their differences during a family day out on the golf course on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with troubled teacher, Matt Dowding (Will Bliss).



Matt is suffering with long Covid and is feeling completely defeated by it.



But the counselling session takes an unexpected turn, when Matt's girlfriend, Katya Milton (Jessica Hardwick, from the LGBTQ+ themed BBC drama, Float) storms into the room to confront Matt!



WHAT is going on?

WHY does Katya interrupt Jimmi's counselling session on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer