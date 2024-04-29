Doctors spoilers: Will Scarlett PASS a mock driving test?

WHAT will happen when Scarlett gets back behind the steering wheel to practice for her driving test on Doctors?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is ready to have another attempt at passing her driving test on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things didn't go so well last time around.



But now receptionist Scarlett is under added pressure to pass the test.



Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has noticed that Scarlett is spending quite a bit of money catching taxis to her VPAS appointments.



So the sooner she can qualify, she'll be helping The Mill save money too.



Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) suggests a mock driving test so that Scarlett can remind herself about all the rules of the road.



But Scarlett is clearly nervous about being back in the driving seat.



Can Rob find a way to boost Scarlett's confidence ahead of her REAL driving test?

Scarlett is nervous about her upcoming driving test on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

There was more BAD news when the Vice Chancellor of the University of Letherbridge revealed that the contract for The Campus Surgery is up for renewal.



The Mill is in competition with a large company who are also bidding for the contract.



So there's no guarantee they will win it again.



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has a meeting with Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) and business manager Bear to try and guess WHO the other bidder could be?



Does Suni know some IMPORTANT information that could help?

Bear, Zara and Suni are worried about losing the contract for The Campus Surgery on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) arrives on a VPAS visit to see Kevin Bell (Robert Ewens).



Kevin had a nasty accident last year.



Although he is doing better, Kevin appears to have an ongoing problem with sore eyes.



However, Kevin's not the only one in need of a helping hand.



Kevin's sister, Jenna (Kelly Clare), is struggling to find work after taking a year off to look after him.



And she's worried about how they're going to cope financially when Kevin gets the all-clear and the carer's allowance money is stopped.



Kirsty notices how empty the cupboard and fridge are.



Can she find a way to help Jenna and Kevin?

Jenna confides in Kirsty about being brother Kevin's carer on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Kevin is on the mend after an accident on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer