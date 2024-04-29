Doctors spoilers: Will Scarlett PASS a mock driving test?
Airs Monday 6 May 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is ready to have another attempt at passing her driving test on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Things didn't go so well last time around.
But now receptionist Scarlett is under added pressure to pass the test.
Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has noticed that Scarlett is spending quite a bit of money catching taxis to her VPAS appointments.
So the sooner she can qualify, she'll be helping The Mill save money too.
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) suggests a mock driving test so that Scarlett can remind herself about all the rules of the road.
But Scarlett is clearly nervous about being back in the driving seat.
Can Rob find a way to boost Scarlett's confidence ahead of her REAL driving test?
There was more BAD news when the Vice Chancellor of the University of Letherbridge revealed that the contract for The Campus Surgery is up for renewal.
The Mill is in competition with a large company who are also bidding for the contract.
So there's no guarantee they will win it again.
Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has a meeting with Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) and business manager Bear to try and guess WHO the other bidder could be?
Does Suni know some IMPORTANT information that could help?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) arrives on a VPAS visit to see Kevin Bell (Robert Ewens).
Kevin had a nasty accident last year.
Although he is doing better, Kevin appears to have an ongoing problem with sore eyes.
However, Kevin's not the only one in need of a helping hand.
Kevin's sister, Jenna (Kelly Clare), is struggling to find work after taking a year off to look after him.
And she's worried about how they're going to cope financially when Kevin gets the all-clear and the carer's allowance money is stopped.
Kirsty notices how empty the cupboard and fridge are.
Can she find a way to help Jenna and Kevin?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.